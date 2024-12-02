This 16-inch OLED 2-in-1 laptop with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage is $568 off for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday's arrival means two things: fantastic deals on laptops, and only a short amount of time to lay claim to them. The clock is ticking on some huge savings this year and we don't want you to miss out on the best of them, like this $568 Amazon Cyber Monday discount on the LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 laptop, now at its lowest-ever price to date of only $1,531.

This impressive laptop is one of the select few to win Laptop Mag's highly-coveted Editor's Choice award in 2024, offering solid Intel Core Ultra 7 performance alongside the stunning visuals made possible by its vivid 16-inch OLED touchscreen display. The configuration we've highlighted offers 32GB of RAM and a whopping 2TB of SSD storage. More than enough for years of use and archiving of photos, videos, apps, and documents.

There's also a more modest configuration available that sees the LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 available for just $1,199 at LG. This configuration offers the same 16-inch touchscreen OLED panel and Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, though trims the specs to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage for a saving of $600.

If you're looking for something even lighter on the wallet, then be sure to check out this $900 off deal on the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-powered LG Gram 16 2-in-1 for only $999 at Amazon. This configuration ditches the OLED panel and trims the storage to just 1TB, but it retains the same 32GB of RAM.

However, if you want peak performance in a machine that is built to accommodate you and all your data for years to come, let's dive deeper into our highlighted deal on the LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1.

Today's best LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 Cyber Monday deal