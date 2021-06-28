Lenovo's new Yoga Tab Android tablet transforms into a portable laptop monitor

Lenovo introduced a selection of new Android tablets with a big focus on home entertainment, including the Yoga Tab 13 that boasts a micro-HDMI port to transform it into a secondary monitor for laptops.



The company's newly announced tablets, including the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 and Yoga Tab 11, the updated Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, and entry-level Tab M7 and Tab M8 tablets are expected to be available this July. There's also the next-gen Smart Clock 2 with a wireless charging dock, which is set to launch sometime this August.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13

Lenovo's 13-inch Yoga Tab 13 tablet is set to steal the spotlight, thanks to its impressive specs under the hood and nifty micro-HDMI port. Lenovo claims it's set to arrive as early as June, with prices starting at €799 (around $950).

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Yoga Tab 13 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core chip, running Android 11. You'll also find 8GB LPDDR5 of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, along with a 10,000 mAh battery that the company claims can deliver 12 hours of streaming (in 1080p resolution).



The Android tablet boasts a 13-inch 2K (2160 x 1350) LTPS display panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of maximum brightness. Considering it can transform into a nifty secondary portable monitor thanks to its micro-HDMI port (with a micro-HDMI to USB cable included), this could make for a promising tablet for laptop users.



The Yoga Tab 13, coming only in a Shadow Black, weighs a light 830g (1.83 pounds), and even comes equipped with an aluminum kickstand to help it stand upright or be used to hang the tablet on a hook.



While the tablet doesn't feature a rear camera, you'll find a run-of-the-mill, front-facing 8MP camera instead. Lenovo emphasizes its home entertainment capabilities, with the tablet coming with quad JBL Speakers, Lenovo Premium Audio Solution, Dolby Atmos, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11

The smaller sibling, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, is expected to drop this July, with prices starting at €349 (around $415).

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The 11-inch Android tablet comes packed with a MediaTek Helio G90T Octa-Core CPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The smaller tablet also comes equipped with a 7,500 mAh battery, with up to 15 hours of battery life.



Weighing in at 655g (1.44 pounds), the Yoga Tab 11 comes with an 11-inch 2K IPS TDDI (Touch Display Driver Integration) display panel, with Dolby Vision "ultravivid" picture quality. You'll find the same audio specs as the Tab 13, but it doesn't appear to share the micro-HDMI port.



Both the Yoga Tab 13 and Tab 11 offer full support for Lenovo’s Precision Pen 2 stylus, which is sold separately.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

Lenovo is also adding another tablet to its P11 line up, now including the Tab P11 Plus. The tablet is set to launch this July, with prices starting at €299 (around $356).

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Tab P11 Plus has similar specs when compared to the Yoga Tab 11, sporting a MediaTek Helio G90T Tab processor, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It also has a 7,500 mAh battery, with up to 12 hours of charge.



The tablet comes with an 11-inch IPS LCD 2K (2000 x 1200) display panel, and comes in Slate Grey, Platinum Grey, or Modernist Teal. What's more, instead of a stainless steel kickstand like the Yoga models, the Tab P11 Plus comes with a keyboard and stylus.



Lenovo also announced the third-generation editions of the budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M7 and Lenovo Tab M8 tablets, which are both set to release later this year with prices starting at €119 (around $141). Head over to Lenovo's announcement for more about its latest tablets, and if you're more of a laptop fan, check out the best Lenovo laptops on the market today.