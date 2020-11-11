Best gaming laptop Black Friday deals 2020

Now is inarguably the best time of the year to score a steep discount on a gaming laptop. So if cost has you hesitant about buying a new gaming-dedicated machine, fear not.

Retailers from Amazon to Walmart are offering early Black Friday gaming laptop deals right now. Whether you're looking for a fully-loaded rig a cheap gaming laptop under $1000, we're here to help. We're rounding up all the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals online and in stores.

Gaming laptop Black Friday deals right now

Looking for a price break on an RTX 2060 gaming laptop?

For a limited time, Best Buy has the MSI G65 Thin on sale for $899.99. Normally, this gaming laptop retails for $1,199.99, so that's $300 off its regular price. It's the lowest price ever for this gaming machine, making it one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've seen so far. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

The G65 Thin model on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For heavy graphics handling, MSI outfitted this machine with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. At $899.99, the MSI G65 is a solid choice if you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop under $1,000.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best holiday discounts.

Here are the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals you can get right now:

Best Gaming laptop Black Friday deals

Acer Nitro 5 15" Gaming Laptop: was $699 now $619 @ Best Buy

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop offers solid specs for the price. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. Save $80 on this gaming rig ahead of Black Friday. View Deal

Dell G3 15 15-inch Gaming Laptop: was $859 now $734 @ Dell

The subtle racing style of the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop is backed up by a 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU, specs that make this a solid entry-level gaming laptop.View Deal

MSI GF65 Thin 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy

MSI manufacturers some of the best gaming laptops around and its GF65 Thin is $300 off at Best Buy. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop: was $1,099 now $929 @ Amazon

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy thanks to its lightning-fast SSD and epic battery life. Best Buy has the base model on sale for $999.99. It packs a 14-inch 1080p display, a Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. It's the perfect laptop deal for students who want a school laptop that can double as a casual gaming rig. View Deal

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The HP Omen 15 2020 (15-DH1020NR) packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Gaming Laptop: was $1,799 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

This seemingly early Black Friday gaming laptop deal brings the Razer Blade Stealth 13 down to an all-time low price. Now $300 off, it packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.3-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. An NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU does the graphics handling. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 Gaming Laptop: was $2,689 now $1,405 @ Lenovo

The base ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 sees a $1,284 discount in Lenovo's Black Friday sale via coupon, "THINKPROMO". This gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB MAXQ graphics, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,849 now $1,518 @ Dell

This Black Friday deal sneak peek takes $331 off the Alienware m15 R3. This model packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Alienware Area-51m R2 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2,349 now $1,763 Dell

Dell's Black Friday 2020 sneak peek takes up to $846 off Alienware Area-51m R2 machines — prices start at $1,763.99. This machine packs a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.9-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling.

Black Friday gaming mouse deals

Logitech G Pro Hero Gaming Mouse: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Logitech G Pro is designed in conjunction with top-rated esports athletes. Its 25K sensor delivers speedy frame processing of up to 400+ IPS with zero smoothing or filtering across the entire DPI range. At $20 off its at its best price yet. View Deal

MSI Clutch GM30 RGB Gaming Mouse: was $60 now $45 @ Amazon

The MSI Clutch GM30's Pixar Paw3327 optical sensor supports up to 6200 DPI and a 1000Hz polling rate. Its u-shaped edge lighting with RGB Mystic Light perfectly displays millions of colors and over 9 effects. This Prime Day deal knocks $30 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming mouse.

HyperX Pulsefire Dart Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse: was $99 now $89 @ Amazon

The HyperX Pulsefire Dart has a Pixart 3389 sensor and a split-button design featuring reliable Omron switches, you’ll have all the accuracy you need to crush the competition. It is Qi Certified for wireless charging and can last up to 50 hours per full charge. View Deal