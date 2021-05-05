Amazon's Mother's Day sale: Save on Kindle Oasis, Fire HD 8, and more

Amazon's Mother's Day sale offers Prime Day worthy deals on the best gifts for mom. For a limited time, save up to $55 on Amazon's popular Kindle e-reader and Fire HD tablets.

And to ensure your gift arrives by Mother's Day, you can get free two-day shipping for orders of $25 or more.

As part of the sale, you can get mom the excellent Kindle Oasis Bundle for $290. It usually retails for $320, so that's $30 in savings. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this value pack and one of the best Mother's Day deals out there.

This bundle includes: a Kindle Oasis with Special Offers, 8GB of storage and Wi-Fi support, protective Amazon leather cover, and a power adapter.

Kindle Oasis Bundle: was $320 now $290 @ Amazon

Amazon Mother's Day sale takes $30 off the Kindle Oasis Bundle. The upper echelon of e-readers, the Editor's Choice Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a 300 ppi, an adjustable warm light and a thin, ergonomic design with physical turn page buttons. This bundle includes: Kindle Oasis with Special Offers, 8GB of storage and Wi-Fi support, protective Amazon leather cover, and a power adapter.View Deal

The Kindle Oasis is a beautiful, high-end e-reader. It's rated IPX8 waterproof and features a 300ppi 7-inch flush-front Paperwhite display, physical turn page buttons and Wi-Fi support.

As we note in our Kindle Oasis review, we love this e-reader's sleek design, responsive touchscreen, and easy to use interface. We also appreciate its adjustable warm light function which activates a blue light filter. We gave the Kindle Oasis an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

The Kindle Oasis makes the perfect gift for moms who are bookworms.

Want to surprise mom with a tablet that's made for more than just reading? As an alternative, you can get the Kindle Fire HD 10 for just $94.99 ($55 off). Featuring a bright, vivid 10.1-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel resolution display and fast performance, the Fire HD is a great all-around entertainment tablet. And with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in, mom can access her favorite TV shows, movies, games, and music hands-free.

If you're on a smaller budget, Amazon also offers the Fire HD 8 Plus 8-inch tablet for $84.99 ($25 off).

As a reminder, Mother's Day 2021 falls on Sunday, May 9.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $130 now $95 @ Amazon

Now $35 off, the Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader to buy, It's water-resistant, features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front light, and 8GB of storage. Even better, Amazon is tossing in a 3-month free Kindle Unlimited for access to more than a million eBooks (valued at $30). View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $150 now $95 @ Amazon

Now $55 off in the Amazon's Mother's Day sale, the Fire HD 10 is one of the most affordable tablets around. With its bright, vivid 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) display and fast performance, the Fire HD is a great entertainment tablet. It's one of the best Mother's Day tablet deals you can get. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $110 now $85 @ Amazon

Amazon's Mother's Day deals are in full swing with solid discounts on its family of HD tablets. As part of the sale, you can save $25 on the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $90 now $65 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is $25 off at Amazon right now. It's 30% faster than its predecessor and supports wireless charging. It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage.View Deal

