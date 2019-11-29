Best Amazon Black Friday deals in 2019

Update: Black Friday is over, but Amazon is still celebrating the shopping season. For more discounts, see our best Amazon Cyber Monday deals page.
Best Amazon Black Friday Deals
Apple iPad 10.2" (2019): was $329 now $249.99 at Amazon
The new 10.2-inch iPad replaces the 9.7-inch iPad as Apple's everyday tablet. It packs the same CPU, but now sports a larger display, support for Apple's Smart Keyboard, and significantly better battery life. The 32GB model is $249 and the 128GB model is now $329. Both are all-time price lows.
MacBook Air 13" 2019 (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
Apple's 2019 MacBook Air packs a 13.3" Retina display with True Tone technology and Touch ID. For a limited time, it's $200 off its normal retail price and you can get it in all of the available colors.
MacBook Air 13" (2017): was $999 now $649 @ Amazon
Need an affordable Mac that has a good keyboard? The 2017 MacBook Air may be a few years old, but it's still a solid machine with excellent battery life and an even better keyboard. It's now $20 shy of its all-time price low.
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49.99 now $29.99 @ Amazon
The all-new Amazon Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality.
Xbox One S All Digital Console: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
The all-digital version of the Xbox One S lets you enjoy disc-free gaming. The 1TB console comes with downloads of Forza Horizon 3, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. It's currently at an all-time price low.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79.99 now $49.99 @ Amazon
Need a bigger screen? The Fire HD 8 offers a larger and sharper 8-inch screen. It also packs an upgraded 1.9-megapixel front camera, which makes for better selfies.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $99.99 now $59.99 @ Amazon
The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet packs a lot of entertainment into seven inches. Even better, it comes with a 2-year worry free warranty that replaces the tablet should it break.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet: was $129.99 now $79.99 @ Amazon
The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is a great entertainment and education tool for children. It features the same 2-year worry-free warranty found on the 7-inch tablet, but we prefer this model for its better screen and performance.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $129.99 now $84.99 @ Amazon
With its long battery life and waterproof shell, the Kindle Paperwhite can keep up with the biggest bookworms. Now at its lowest price ever, it's a great bargain.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 @ Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49.99 now $22 @ Amazon
The Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. For a limited time, Amazon is taking $20 off its best-selling smart speaker. This is the lowest price its ever been.
Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59.99 now $34.99 @ Amazon
The All-new Echo Dot with Clock is a revamped 3rd-gen Echo Dot now with a built-in LED display. The new Echo Dot can show time, temperature, or a timer. This is an all time low price for this Alexa device.
Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89.99 now $49 @ Amazon
This Echo Show 5 is a compact version of the Echo Show. It features a 5.5-inch display, video call support, and more. Save $40 on this smart display, which makes it the lowest price we've ever seen for this smart display.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Echo Show 5: was $338.99 now $179 @ Amazon
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro gives you a 1080p live feed of your front door. This bundle includes a free Echo Show 5, so you can see who's at your front door. It's currently on sale for $179, which is an epic steal.
Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch display and a built-in camera shutter that blocks its camera lens when it's not in use. Despite its compact size, it provides booming audio.
Laptops and Tablets
Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon
The standard iPad offers some serious bang for your buck. For most people, this is the tablet to buy. It has a gorgeous display, very long battery life and now supports the Smart Keyboard. This specific model comes with 32GB of storage.
Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $499 now $400 @ Amazon
If you want a powerful tablet but don't want to pay the crazy iPad Pro prices, then get the Air. Arguably the best tablets ever, the iPad Air has fast performance, long battery life and a beautiful display. It's on sale for $469, but you can save $69 with the on-screen coupon.
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 64GB): was $799 now $649 @ Amazon
The most advanced tablet ever made, the iPad Pro offers laptop-level performance in a sleek design. Other highlights include a bright, vivid display, insane battery life and improved stylus support.
MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
Need more than just 128GB of storage space. Snag the 256GB MacBook Air (2019) $200 off at Amazon right now. It's an all-time price low for this model, which we recommend over the base model.
MacBook Pro 15" (512GB): was $2,799 now $2,349 @ Amazon
This 15-inch MacBook Pro is alive! This config packs a Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Now at its lowest price ever, this notebook is $450 off its regular price.
Acer Chromebook 11 N7: was $199.99 now $149.99 @ Amazon
The Acer Chromebook 11 N7 packs an 11.6" HD display, a 2.4 GHz Celeron N3060 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.
Acer Chromebook 314: was $372 now $190 @ Amazon
With its 15.6 HD display, up to 2.4GHz AMD Dual-Core A4-9120C CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, the Chromebook 314 is perfect for your day to day computing. Get it now from Amazon for just $190.
Acer Chromebook R11: was $299 now $258 @ Amazon
The Acer Chromebook R11 offers versatility and an estimated 10 hour battery life, making it ideal for school, work or play. This Celeron-powered convertible has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
Surface Laptop 3: was $1,299 00 now $959 @ Amazon
The Surface Laptop 3 has a 13.5-inch display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You can get it now for $350 off from Amazon with an eCoupon.
HP Stream 14: was $229 now $169 @ Amazon
Need a laptop for social media surfing, checking emails and light productivity? The $169 HP Stream 14 is right up your alley offering an Intel Celeron processor and 1TB of cloud storage
Razer Blade Stealth 13: was $1,399 now $999 @ Amazon
Amazon has the Razer Blade Stealth 13 on sale for just $999.99. That's a massive $400 price cut. It packs a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Amazon Black Friday deals don't get better than this!
Razer Blade 15 (RTX 2070): was $2,599 now $2,099 @ Amazon
Sleek, lightweight and powerful, the Razer Blade 15 is the ultimate in portable gaming. Armed with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 512GB SSD and Nvidia RTX 2070, the Blade 15 is ideal for gaming, work and everything in between.
Razer Blade 15 (RTX 2080): was $2,999 now $2,699 @ Amazon
This Razer Blade 15 is a lean, mean gaming machine. Not only does it have a Core i7 processor, it's outfitted with an RTX 2080 GPU, making it one of the most powerful gaming laptops in the land.
Asus ROG Zephyrus M: was $2,199 now $1,749 @ Amazon
The Asus ROG Zephyrus M is working with a stacked deck when it comes to gaming. Not only does the laptop have a Core i7 processor and Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU, there's a 1920 x 1080 144Hz display for buttery-smooth images.
Asus Chromebook C425: was $499 now $319 @ Amazon
The Asus Chromebook C425 is stylish with decent power thanks to its Intel Core m3 processor. It's great for light productivity and web surfing.
Components and Accessories
Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon
If you need an external webcam, this is the one to buy. Period. It's been our top pick for years for its excellent 1080p photo/video quality and sturdy grip.
Logitech G502 SE Hero: was $80 now $35 @ Amazon
You can pick up the Logitech G502 SE Hero wired gaming mouse for 56% off on Amazon. It's super comfortable, offers a customizable scroll-wheel and even lets you put weights in it to make it feel heavier in your hands.
Corsair Void RGB Elite Gaming Headset: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon
This lightweight gaming headset features 50mm neodymium drivers and offers 7.1 surround sound. In order to accommodate marathon gaming sessions, the headset has breathable microfiber mesh earcups.
Dell 27" P-Series 1080p Monitor: was $299 now $188 @ Amazon
The Dell P2719H features 1080p resolution, ultra-thin bezels, and HDMI/DisplayPort/VGA connectivity. Amazon currently has it on sale at its lowest price ever.
Samsung Bar Plus 32GB USD 3.0 Flash: was $13.99 now $8.99 @ Amazon
This USB 3.1 flash drive offers transfer speed up to 200MB/s for photos, videos, music, and docs. Get it now for $5 off.
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD: was $169.99 now $124.99 @ Amazon
Add extra space to any PC device with this high-capacity portable SSD. It delivers read speeds up to 550MB/s so you can save time when transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos. It's now $45 off which is the cheapest this SSD has ever been.
Oculus Rift S: was $400, now $350 @ Microsoft
The Oculus Rift S is one of the top VR headsets currently available right now. And for just $350, it's nearly the price of a console, which might be the cheapest a full-fledged VR headset has been.
Logitech K400 Plus Keyboard: was $49.99 now $17.99 @ Amazon
The Logitech K400 Plus is a compact and slim wireless TV keyboard with touchpad. For a limited time, it's $22 off and at its lowest price ever.
View Deal
HTC Cosmos VR Headset: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon
HTC next-generation headset, the Cosmos offers better graphics than its predecessors as well as a sleek new design, fewer wires and integrated sensors. That means no more bulky exterior sensors.
Headphones
Bose QC35 II headphones: was $349 now $279 @Amazon
The Bose QC35 II deliver superior noise cancelling performance in a lightweight and comfortable design. You also get instant access to Siri or Google Assistant, pristine audio quality and 20 hours of battery life on a charge. This is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen.
Beats urBeats3 Earphones: was $59.95 now $49.99 @ Amazon
The urBeats3 are wired earbuds that offer tight, deep bass. You can get them with a 3.5mm cable for $49. Alternatively, iPhone/iPad owners can get them with a Lightning connector for a few bucks less at $42.
AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $154.99 @ Amazon
One of the 2019 AirPods' new features is that they can be charged wirelessly via Apple's new wireless AirPods charger. Amazon has the AirPods w/ the wireless charger on sale for $154.99, which is this bundle's second lowest price ever.
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $300 now $129 @ Amazon
These wireless headphones give you booming sound and a long-battery 40-hour battery life. Now half price at Amazon, it's a steal!
4K TVs
TCL 65" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $928 was $549 at Amazon
The TCL 65" 4K Roku Smart TV (65S525) puts thousands of streaming channels at your fingertips. With over 500,000 movies and TV episodes to choose from, you'll always have something to watch. For a limited time, it's $328 off at Amazon.
Insignia 50" 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon
The Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition delivers a detailed Ultra HD picture along with vibrant colors, and you get easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus and more. Plus, it comes with an Alexa voice remote.
View Deal
Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV: was $300 now $199 @ Amazon
The 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Insignia is the best Amazon Fire TV television you can buy, complete with 4K resolution and HDR support. All screen sizes are from $50 to $120 off. The 43-inch model is at its cheapest price ever.
TCL 4-series 50-inch 4K Roku TV: was $479 now $249 @ Amazon
Save big on this Roku TV from TCL, which offers a 50-inch 4K picture along with easy access to all the major streaming services. The 4-series supports HDR for the best image quality and includes 3 HDMI ports.
View Deal
Sony X800G 65" 4K TV: was $999 now $698 at Amazon
The Sony X800G is a great TV with excellent smart features. It offers HDR support and also packs Sony's Android TV interface. For a limited time, Amazon is taking from $201 to $901 off every screen size.
Samsung QLED 4K TVs: Up to 47% off at Amazon
Act fast: Samsung is taking up to 45% off select 2019 Samsung QLED 4K TVs. After discount, you can get a Samsung 43-inch 4K QLED TV for just $497.99 ($200 off). It's the cheapest Samsung QLED we've seen to date.
TCL 75" 4K Roku Smart TV: was $2,229.99 now $1,299.99 @ Amazon
This 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV features a resolution of 2160p, Dolby Vision and HDR. Access more than 500,000 movies and TV shows. It's currently $900 off.
View Deal
Bluetooth Speakers
Sony SRS-XB12 Extra Bass Portable Speaker: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon
Compact and portable, the Sony SRS-XB12 features extra bass and is IP67 waterproof and dustproof. Snag on now at its lowest price ever.
View Deal
JBL Flip 5: was $119.95 now $99.99 @ Amazon
The portable JBL Flip 5 features a 44mm driver, 20W output, and a 4800mAh battery. It supports stereo pairing, USB-C quick charging, and is IPX7 waterproof.
JBL Flip 4 was $79.95 now $59.99 @ Amazon
The portable JBL Flip 4 features a 40mm driver, 16W output, and a 3000mAh battery. It supports stereo pairing and is IPX7 waterproof.
Bose Home Speaker 500: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
The Bose Home Speaker 500 boasts the widest sound of any smart speaker, a built-in color display, and eight noise cancelling mics to hear you from across the room. It supports both Alexa and Google Assistant.
Bose Home Speaker 300: was $259 now $199 @ Amazon
The Bluetooth-based Bose Home Speaker 300 has Amazon's and Google's digital assistants built right in. It offers 360-degree sound and is also AirPlay 2 compatible. At $60 off, it's now at its lowest price ever.
Health and Fitness
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $355 at Amazon
The new Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It also has a built-in compass and faster S5 processor. It's now $44 off with a clipped coupon. It's one of the best deals we've seen so far for Apple's new flagship watch.
23andMe DNA Test: was $199 now $99
The 23andMe DNA Test includes over 125 reports on your health, wellness, and ancestry. Reports include info on inherited health conditions to a family tree history. Normally priced at $199, Amazon has it on sale for just $99.
