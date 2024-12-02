Hurry! One of our favorite gaming laptops is $600 off on Cyber Monday!

Cyber Monday is taking absolutely no prisoners with its phenomenal selection of deals, and we're no strangers to finding the best discounts. However, one in particular has absolutely blown me away. I personally believe that Razer Blade offers some of the best gaming laptops out there, thanks to its combination of excellent performance, sturdy design, and long-lasting battery life. However, the downside typically comes in the form of its price, which is always steep.

But now that Cyber Monday is here, the Razer Blade 16 is currently $2,999 at Best Buy. That's still pretty expensive for sure, but it takes $600 off its original price for a laptop featuring an Intel i9-14900HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. That's all wrapped up in a 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution OLED display at 240Hz refresh rate. Essentially, if you're in need of a powerful RTX 4080 laptop that will not disappoint you even a little, look no further than this.

Beyond just that, don't miss out on some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we've found throughout our searching for the best deals out there. In general, Razer is hosting its own incredible Cyber Weekend 2024 sales event, where a ton of its best products are on a huge discount.

Today's best Cyber Monday Razer Blade 16 deal