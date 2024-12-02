Hurry! One of our favorite gaming laptops is $600 off on Cyber Monday!
Cyber Monday is taking absolutely no prisoners with its phenomenal selection of deals, and we're no strangers to finding the best discounts. However, one in particular has absolutely blown me away. I personally believe that Razer Blade offers some of the best gaming laptops out there, thanks to its combination of excellent performance, sturdy design, and long-lasting battery life. However, the downside typically comes in the form of its price, which is always steep.
But now that Cyber Monday is here, the Razer Blade 16 is currently $2,999 at Best Buy. That's still pretty expensive for sure, but it takes $600 off its original price for a laptop featuring an Intel i9-14900HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. That's all wrapped up in a 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution OLED display at 240Hz refresh rate. Essentially, if you're in need of a powerful RTX 4080 laptop that will not disappoint you even a little, look no further than this.
Beyond just that, don't miss out on some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we've found throughout our searching for the best deals out there. In general, Razer is hosting its own incredible Cyber Weekend 2024 sales event, where a ton of its best products are on a huge discount.
Today's best Cyber Monday Razer Blade 16 deal
If you're on the lookout for an absolute powerhouse of a gaming laptop, Best Buy is knocking $600 off the incredible Razer Blade 16 during Cyber Monday. It's a phenomenal machine that we gave an Editor's Choice aware and plastered 4.5 out of 5 stars on it, showering it in praise for its phenomenal performance and spectacular RTX graphical power.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB of VRAM, 1TB SSD.
Release date: May 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price this model of the Razer Blade 16 has been.
Reviews: In our Razer Blade review, we gave it the phenomenal score of 4.5 out of 5 stars, which makes it one of the highest rated gaming laptops we've tested all year, thanks to its comfortable and satisfying keyboard, powerful performance, gorgeously colorful OLED panel, powerful speakers, and sturdy aluminum chassis.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a powerful laptop for playing AAA games at high refresh rates on max setting. Or if you're looking for a workstation for video editing, animation, music production, or other demanding creative tasks.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for general use. If you just want to create docs, manage emails, browse the internet, and stream YouTube videos, the Razer Blade 14 is overkill. It's also overkill if you want a lower end gaming laptop, as it's frankly reserved for higher-end gamers who want the best out of their performance.
