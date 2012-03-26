Video: Can the Samsung Rugby Smart Survive a Slap Shot?

The Samsung Rugby Smart is designed to survive 6-foot drops, and up to 30 minutes in 3 feet of water. It meets MIL-Spec standards for blowing rain and dust, and can withstand temperatures from -60 to 160 degrees Fahrenheit. In fact, we performed some of these tests when we reviewed the Rugby Smart.

But can it survive a slap shot?

Samsung dared us to try, so we took the phone to the Sky Rink at Chelsea Piers in New York to find out. After the break, check out the video of us treating the Rugby Smart like a hockey puck.

This is one tough phone. It survived a few shots just fine. Unfortunately, the hard steel of the goalpost was a bit too much, even for a device this rugged. Even so, the phone wasn't a total loss - the screen cracked, and the little tab securing the back plate broke, but the internal components still seemed to work--we could hear the phone beeping when we plugged it into our computer.

So, while you don't want to make a habit out of playing team sports with your smartphone, it's nice to know that the Rugby Smart can survive a few faceoffs.