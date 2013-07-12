Target Announces Black Friday in July Deals, Cuts LeapFrog LeapPad 2 Price

It’s not even close to the holiday season, but that doesn’t mean Black Friday can’t come in July for Target shoppers. The retailer has announced that select items will be on sale July 12 and 13.

You can snag LeapFrog’s LeapPad 2 tablet and its gel skin cover for a $10 discount when you enter the promo code “BLACKFRIDAY3,” knocking the $89.99 price tag down to $79.99. Those shopping for a new point-and-shoot can grab the Canon A2300 Camera Bundle, which includes a carrying case and 4GB memory card, for 61 percent discount by entering the code BLACKFRIDAY4 on Target’s website. When applying the code, the 16-megapixel camera’s price dropped to $69.99.

If you’re looking for a stylish frame to display those photos, you can purchase Polaroid’s 8-inch digital photo frame for 29 percent off with the code BLACKFRIDAY6, dropping the price down to $49.71. Target’s back-to-college page also offers discounts on a few other gadgets, including cameras from Nikon and Olympus.