We're Finally Learning Something About Surface Pro 5

The Surface Pro 4's specs are starting to look a bit long in the tooth, and it seems like we're finally getting the first details about its successor, the Surface Pro 5.
Journalist Paul Thurrott tweeted that sources told him the Surface Pro 5 will continue to use a proprietary charger like the one on the Pro 4 or the Surface Book, and that the only major upgrade will be to Intel's Kaby Lake CPUs.
"Surface Pro 5 will not change the Surface Connect power connector, I was just told," he wrote. "Kaby Lake, nothing dramatic." In a follow up tweet, he suggested it "sounds like Surface Pro 4.5." If that's the case, it sounds like we'll just get some refreshed specs with the same case.
If you were hoping for USB Type-C charging, this is a disappointment, though it doesn't mean that Microsoft won't add any. The Pro 4 does have a mini DisplayPort that could be easily changed.
Thurrott hasn't published any other details, so we're left waiting on a Microsoft hardware event that's rumored to occur in the coming weeks. It's also possible that Microsoft will use that event to formally announce the Surface Book 2, though Mary Jo Foley of ZDNet has suggested it won't show up there.
Surface Pro 4 Image: Jeremy Lips / Laptop Mag
