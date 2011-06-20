Samsung's $399 Solar-Powered Netbook, the NC215S, Will Be Sold in the U.S.

Brad Linder at Liliputing got confirmation from Samsung that they'll be selling their solar-powered NC215S netbook in the U.S. for $399 starting the week of July 3rd. This sweet little number looks pretty much like most other Samsung netbooks, but the feature that will get heads turning are the solar cells in the lid. So not only will it be usable outside thanks to the matte display, but being out in the sun will also give you extra time away from the outlet. Hello summer writing sessions in the park!

The NC215S was already due to come out in the developing world, which makes a lot of sense. Samsung first announced the model during their forum in Africa back in May. Further announcements revealed that it would also sell in Russia. Now America gets a crack.

Check out Brad's post for the known specs and more pictures. And keep an eye on the site for our review.