Trending

Samsung Nexus Prime Specs Leaked, Verizon Exclusive?

By

Another day, another tech rumor. Samsung's been busy stoking the flames for its October 11th Samsung Mobile Unpacked press event, complete with a tantalizing teaser video showing what many believe is the Samsung Galaxy Nexus smartphone. It was first rumored that the long-awaited device, codenamed "Nexus Prime," would be the first Android headset to run on Android Ice Cream Sandwich.

But nothing gets the hype machine going like a good old-fashioned leak, and there seems to be a doozy over at Samsung. According to BGR, they've received a list of specs for us to salivate over until October 11th. In addition to Ice Cream Sandwich, the Galaxy Nexus will feature a 1.2-GHz TI OMAP 4460 dual-core Cortex A9 CPU with 1GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There will be a large 4.65-inch 1280 x 720-pixel Super AMOLED HD curved glass display with rear- and front-facing cameras at 5 and 1.3 megapixels respectively with 1080p video capture. At 0.35 inches, the phone will be seriously svelte but will still have enough space to house a 1,750 mAh battery.

The phone is supposed to be a pure Android experience and debut as Verizon-exclusive. However nothing's set in stone until October 11. Until then we can only wait and speculate.