How to Pin a Website to Windows 10's Start Menu

Microsoft brought back the Start Menu with Windows 10, and refreshed the familiar interface with colorful Live Tiles. This touch-friendly system makes it easy to access your favorite apps and content with a finger or mouse while providing plenty of customization options.

With Microsoft's new Edge browser, you can pin your favorite websites to the Start menu so you are just one click away from the latest news and updates. Here's how to do it.

How to pin websites to the Windows 10 Start Menu

1. Open Edge.

2. Navigate to the site you want to pin.

3. Tap the three-dot menu button at the top right.

4. Select Pin To Start.

You should now see your site in the Start menu when you press the Windows key.

How to Unpin or Resize a Website's Tile

1. Open the Start menu.

2. Right-click the icon for the page you want to unpin..

3. Select Unpin From Start or Resize.

When resizing, you can choose from Small or Medium tile sizes.

Edge Browser Tips