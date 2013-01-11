Panasonic 4K Tablet Hands-on: Screens Don't Get Much Better

If CES 2013 is remembered for one thing, it will be 4K display technology. Electronics giants ranging from LG and Samsung to Panasonic and more each had their own 4K televisions, sporting sky-high resolutions that put current generation 1080p displays to shame. But 4K resolution isn't reserved for televisions alone. Panasonic is here debuting its new 20-inch 4K resolution Windows 8 tablet, and after spending some time with it, we can safely say its display is nothing short of astounding.

Currently in development for the enterprise market, the massive tablet packs a 1.8-GHz Intel Core i5 3427U processor , Nvidia Geforce graphics, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, meaning it'll be powerful enough to handle almost anything you throw at it. But the real star of the show is the tablet's display. At 3840 x 2560 pixels, the resolution is off the charts.

Images were sharp and colors rendered beautifully. To give us an example of how impressive the 4K tablet's display truly is, Panasonic opened up a profile photo of a young Native American girl. Zoom in on the girl's eye and you can clearly see the reflection of the photographer who shot the image.

Despite its 20-inch size, Panasonic's tablet is still very attractive. It's white bezel surrounded by a second metal bezel that wraps around the edges to the tablet's rear. Along its right edge are buttons for the display's volume, power and a screen lock. Below those are the device's inputs including microUSB, power and a microSD card slot.

Our one complaint about the tablet was how hot its back panel got. In fact, holding the tablet in our hands was actually a bit painful. Panasonic, however, assured us that the heat problem was a result of the tablet being in its prototype stages and that the issue would be resolved before the unit makes it way to the market later this year. And when it does, we'll have a complete review for your reading pleasure.