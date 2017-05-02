HP, Acer Announce $299 Laptops with Windows 10 S

Following Microsoft's announcement of Windows 10 S, Acer and HP have both announced laptops running the new operating system that only allow programs from the Windows Store. Both of them sell for $299.

Acer's laptop is called the TravelMate Spin B1, the company's first 2-in-1 with the TravelMate branding. It's $299.99 and available now. It has an 11.6-inch, 1080p touch-screen display and features a shock-absorbent rubber bumper and spill-resistant keyboard. It offers a Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as well as a stylus.

HP's $299 ProBook x360 Education Edition is also rugged, with an 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768 display, with a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Acer certainly seems like a better deal in this situation, as you get the better screen and the 2-in-1 functionality for the same price.

Microsoft also announced its own Windows 10 S laptop, the Surface Laptop, which debuts for $999 with a Core i5 CPU. Clearly, the company is letting vendors take care of the low end of the spectrum in an effort to combat Chromebooks.

