Edge Browser Shortcuts to Optimize Your Web Experience

Microsoft's new made-for-Windows 10 browser is a welcome upgrade from Internet Explorer. With Cortana built in and a beautiful reading mode, Edge browser offers plenty of features to improve your browsing experience. Here are the best quick shortcuts to improve your Web experience.

Ask Cortana

Thanks to Cortana, Edge browser can pull up extra information in a slide-in panel so you don't have to leave your page for a quick search.

1. Right-click any term you want more info on.

2. Click Ask Cortana.

A Bing search slides in from the right, displaying pictures, a description and other information where available.

Enable Reading Mode

If you want to remove distracting ads on an article you're reading, turning on Reading Mode will be a great help. Edge's Reading Mode gets rid of most graphics on a site, and styles the text of your article in an easy-to-read font and layout.

1. Press the book icon at the end of the URL bar at the top of the screen. You can also press Ctrl-Shift-R.

Your article is now front and center. To turn off Reading Mode, just press the same icon again.

Open an InPrivate Tab

If you share your computer with someone, you might not want them knowing where you've been on the Internet. Browsing in an InPrivate Tab stops Edge from storing the pages you visit in your history.

1. Click the three-dot menu button on the top right.

2. Select New InPrivate Window.

Alternatively, you can use the Ctrl-Shift-P keyboard shortcut.

Bookmark or Favorite a Page

Sometimes we come across a beautifully written blog or a gorgeous website and want to save it to revisit later. The best way to do that is by bookmarking or favoriting it. On Edge, all your bookmarks are collected in an easily accessible panel so you can quickly find the page you're looking for.

1. Tap the star icon at the end of the URL bar on top of the screen. You can also press Ctrl-D on your keyboard.

2. Click Add to save the site to your favorites.

3. Press the three-line button to open the Hub, which lists all your bookmarks.

If you also use Chrome, check out our instructions for how to create website shortcuts on your desktop with Chrome.

Edge Browser Tips