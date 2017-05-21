How to Check Traffic Conditions in Windows Maps

If you’re looking for a cross-device compatible mapping software, chances are you’re already using Google. It’s hard to fault you, as Google is really the cream of the crop when it comes to GPS directions and voice guidance on any device. That said, Windows Maps -- a feature that came with the Creators Update -- is no slouch, and has many of the same features. It’s certainly worth a try.

1. Open Maps.

2. In the top left, press the directions icon to enter your waypoints.

3. Enter your starting point and destination and press Get Directions.

4. Here, you’ll be met with multiple route options. To check the traffic along each route, click the traffic light icon in the menu above the map.

Sometimes it works better than others, but it should continue to improve with further updates.

