Now's Your Last Chance to Get USB-C Discounts from Apple

If you have the latest MacBook Pro that exclusively uses USB Type-C and are living that #donglelife, now's your last chance to get Apple-branded adapters on sale.

Apple slashed the prices back in November and extended the sale through March the next month, following backlash from creative professionals who still need legacy ports. But that sale ends tomorrow, March 31, so it's now or never.

Here are the discounts on Apple products:

USB-C to USB Adapter drops from $19 to $9

Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter drops from $49 to $29

The 1 meter USB-C to Lightning Cable drops from $25 to $19

The 2 meter USB-C to Lightning Cable drops from $35 to $29

The USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter drops from $69 to $49

USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter drops from $69 to $49

MORE: How to Buy USB Type-C Cables That Won't Fry Your Gadgets

There are also sales on third-party peripherals, including great deals on LG displays:

SanDisk Extreme Pro SD UHS-II Card USB-C reader: drops from $49 to $29

Third-party USB-C peripherals: about 25% off

LG UltraFine 5K display drops from $1,300 to $974

LG UltraFine 4K display drops from $700 to $524

If you're reading this article in April, well, you've missed the sale. You likely won't find as good a deal on those monitors anytime soon, but it's not too difficult to find an affordable USB Type-C adapter on Amazon or Monoprice (as long as you don't mind the lack of Apple branding). You can see some of our favorite accessories here.

Photo: Jeremy Lips / Laptop Mag

Apple Laptop Guide