Apple Caves to Backlash, Slashes USB-C Adapter Prices

When Apple decided its new MacBook Pro notebooks would drop USB-A ports for USB-C / Thunderbolt 3, and not include any adapters in the box, it assumed that users wouldn't mind paying extra to connect to their existing devices. A week and a day later, the company has responded to its customers' complaints by cutting prices on Apple-branded dongles including its USB-C to USB adapter, USB-C Lightning Cables and Multiport adapter by up to $20 each.

Seemingly in response to those annoyed about paying for a dongle-filled user experience, Apple issued a statement saying that "We recognize that many users, especially pros, rely on legacy connectors to get work done today and they face a transition." It hopes these temporary sales will kill two birds with one stone, noting "We want to help them move to the latest technology and peripherals, as well as accelerate the growth of this new ecosystem."

Here are the adapters going on sale, and how much they'll now go for:

USB-C to USB Adapter drops from $19 to $9

Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter goes from $49 to $29

The 1 meter USB-C to Lightning Cable changes from $25 to $19

The 2 meter USB-C to Lightning Cable drops from $35 to $29

The USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter goes from $69 to $49

USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter changes from $69 to $49

Apple's also discounting its online and in-store prices for the SanDisk Extreme Pro SD UHS-II Card USB-C Reader down from $49 to $29. It told us all other third party USB-C peripherals should see a discount of around 25 percent as well.

Customers considering this purchase should be aware, though, that these discounts are temporary and running only until the end of the year. Also, if those prices still seem high, you can find third-party dongles for less on Amazon.

For example, the best selling USB Type C to Type A cable on Amazon goes for $5.95, four bucks less than Apple sells its version for, though it's made by Cable Matters. TNP sells its USB Type-C Multiport VGA Adapter for $28.99, a whole $20 less than Apple's.

So why would someone knowingly spend more than twice as much for the same product? We're betting those shoppers buying a nest of Apple-branded cables do so for that extra for the peace of mind that comes with buying from a company they're more familiar with.

But we're also guessing those thrifty shoppers are calling the brand-loyal ones 'suckers' behind their backs.

