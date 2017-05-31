X5 MD Is Aorus’ Slimmest Gaming Laptop Yet

Aorus is known for its super-thin gaming notebooks, but with Nvidia’s Max-Q design approach, they’ve managed to streamline their newest notebook, the X5 MD, even further. The company announced the laptop at Computex in Taipei. It’s just 0.9 inches thick but still uses an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU an overclockable Intel Core i7-7820HK CPU and up to 64GB of RAM. It’s scheduled to release in Q4 of this year.
The screen looked like a stunner when we went hands-on with it. That’s because Aorus partnered with X-Rite Pantone to calibrate the 15.6-inch, 4K IPS display. On top of that, it supports G-Sync to prevent screen tearing during gameplay.
Not to be outdone by the display, the keyboard is also super colorful. The RGB backlit keyboard can be customized on a key-by-key basis with Aorus’ Fusion software.
Nvidia’s Max-Q design standard prioritizes a thin chassis as well as efficiently cooling and powering the laptop to ensure that it stays quiet while gaming. While we didn’t get to play any games on it, it did have noticeably large vents on the back, so that shouldn’t be an issue. In fact, Aorus is promising 10 stages of fan control.
The company hasn’t announced a price for the laptop, but we expect it to be quite pricey. Another Max-Q laptop, the Asus ROG Zephyrus, will start at $2,300.
