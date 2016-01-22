Browser home pages have been replaced, usually with new tab pages that show you pages you recently or commonly browsed. If you use one site a lot, though, you may still want a single button that will bring you back. Chrome doesn't feature the Home button by default anymore, but by rummaging through its settings, you can bring it back.
Here's how to add a Home button to Chrome:
1. Type "chrome://settings" into the Omnibox.
2. Check "Show Home button" under the Appearance section.
3. Click "Change" to set your own home page.
4. Type the URL for the home page you want and click "OK."
The home button will appear next to the Omnibox.
