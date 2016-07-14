Trending

Chromebooks Can Now Make Skype Calls. Here's How.

Skype users on Chrome OS and Linux may feel left out in the cold -- both versions are lacking features that have been on their Mac and Windows counterparts for quite awhile. That's about to change, with a new alpha launch for Linux and the ability for Chromebook users to make voice calls.

 Here's how to make voice calls on Skype on a Chromebook:

1. Go to web.skype.com

2. Log in

3. Pick a contact

4. Click on the phone icon to make a call.

Your call will begin.

If you're on Linux, go here to download the latest Linux Alpha. It's a WebRTC version that avoids the needs for plugins, and also includes file-sharing and a whole bunch of emoticons.

The Alpha may be a bumpy ride, as the company warns that "Skype for Linux Alpha is not a fully functioning Skype client yet," but it really wanted fans to get to try it.

Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew joined Laptopmag.com in 2015, reviewing computers and keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Twitter @FreedmanAE.