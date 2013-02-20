Samsung To Unveil Its Own TV Service At Mobile World Congress

At this year’s CES we saw some fresh Smart TVs from Samsung, and now the company plans to roll out its very own TV service at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress. Known as TV Discovery, the service will be compatible with Samsung’s upcoming Smart TVs and mobile devices.

Users will be able to search for TV, movies and videos across multiple content providers, and the service will include a combination of live TV, video-on-demand and online services such as YouTube. Viewers in the US will be able to stream Netflix and Blockbuster via TV Discovery, and those in Europe will have Acetrax, Wuaki, MovieMax, FilmIn, Chili, Pathé, and SF Anytime to choose from.

Samsung’s TV service will debut as early as this quarter in Korea, the United States and 14 European countries including France, Italy, the UK, Germany and Spain. These same regions will get TV Discovery for mobile devices in the second quarter of 2013.

Like competing TV services such as Google TV, Samsung’s offering will serve up personal suggestions tailored to the user’s taste.

“The service also features personalized recommendation technology that enables consumers to ‘teach’ the service their own personal preferences,” Dr. Won-Pyo Hong, President and Head of Samsung’s Media Solution Center, said in a statement. “The more you engage with the service, the more relevant the returned recommendations for TV, movies and other on-demand entertainment. It could not be simpler.”

Samsung is all about multitasking when it comes to its devices, and its TV service appears to be no different. The company boasts that TV Discovery will turn Samsung smartphones and tablets into a universal remote for major media gadgets such as home stereos, DVD and Blu-Ray players.

The company also emphasizes a simple approach to search that browses content across all platforms in one search engine. For example, viewers could use the same search box to find a YouTube video or a movie rather than having to open individual apps.

Other noteworthy features include cross-device compatibility, which allows users to project content from a mobile device to a TV, and social sharing.

Samsung is one of many companies breaking into the TV aggregation front. At CES alone, we saw competitors such as Panasonic flaunt their new Smart TVs that incorporate recommendation features and social media functionality into the television experience. Google and Apple have been promoting their own flavor of entertainment aggregation for quite some time now, with their respective Apple TV and Google TV platforms.