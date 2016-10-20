Samsung Building Skylake-Powered Premium Chromebook (Report)

Just a few days after Samsung’s Chromebook Pro leaked prematurely, a report from Chrome Unboxed suggests that it may have a sister device we don’t yet know about.
Codenamed “Caroline,” (the Chromebook Pro was codenamed “Kevin”), it will also reportedly be a Skylake-based convertible with a stylus. However, this supposed revelation comes from much shakier ground than the Pro, which reportedly features an ARM processor and all-metal body, as well as stylus support.
Specifically, the latest comes from a Chromium commit adding stylus support to Caroline. The giveaway that it’s a Samsung device? The author has a Samusng email address.
MORE: Best Chromebooks
Chrome Unboxed also unearthed code suggesting Caroline will have a backlit keyboard, which we don’t expect the Chromebook Pro to have.
If all of these rumors pan out, it’s possible that we may see a family of premium Chromebook devices from Samsung soon.
Chromebook Tips
- How to Get Android Apps, Google Play Store on a Chromebook
- Save Images On a Chromebook
- How to Redeem Your 100GB of Free Space
- Use Skype on a Chromebook
- Change Wallpaper on a Chromebook
- Set Up Google Print on Your Chromebook
- Keep Google From Spying on Your Kid's Chromebook
- Install Linux on a Chromebook
- Turn on Caps Lock
- Take a Screenshot
- Reset Your Chromebook
- Use Dropbox on Your Chromebook and Add it to File Manager
- Edit Word Docs on a Chromebook
- Set Up Offline Gmail
- How to Force Quit on a Chromebook
- Set Up Chrome Remote Desktop on Your Chromebook
- Turn Your Chromebook Desktop into an Art Gallery
- Keep Your Chromebook From Sleeping
- How to Snap Windows in Chrome OS
- Change the Screen Resolution of a Chromebook
- How to Launch a Google Hangout on Your Chromebook
- How to Stream Google Play Music on Your Chromebook
- How to Right-Click on a Chromebook
- How to Unlock Chromebooks Using a PIN Number
- How to Add Custom Shortcuts to Your Chromebook App Launcher