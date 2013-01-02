Samsung Launches Series 7 Ultra with AMD Graphics, 1080p Touch Screen

Samsung is expanding its portfolio of its Series 7 notebooks with the Series 7 Ultra, a 13.3-inch Windows 8 Ultrabook with a 1080p touch screen, AMD graphics, and up to 8 hours of battery life. As with other Series 7 systems, this system will have an all-aluminum body, backlit keyboard, and a clickpad.

The Series 7 Ultra's display will have a rated brightness of 350 nits and 178-degree viewing angles. Consumers will be able to choose from a touch or a non-touch version. Processor options include either an Intel Core i5 or an i7 ULV CPU, and the notebook's graphics will be an AMD Radeon HD 8570M GPU with 1GB of DDR3 memory. The Series 7 Ultra can take up to 16GB of RAM as well as a 256GB SSD.

The non-touch version of the notebook will measure 12.8 x 8.8 x 0.68 inches, and weigh 3.2 pounds. The touchscreen version will be a slightly thicker 0.74 inches and weigh 3.6 pounds. Ports include one USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, HDMI, miniVGA, Ethernet, and a 3-in-1 card slot.

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced, but the specs of this Series 7 Ultra suggest that Samsung is positioning it to compete with the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display, which has a higher resolution screen, but lacks discrete graphics. We hope to go hands-on with the new Series 7 Ultra at CES 2013, so stay tuned for our impressions.