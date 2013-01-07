Samsung Announces Series 7 Ultrabook, Series 7 Chronos, 4G LTE Note 10.1

Today at CES 2013, Samsung announced a pair of notebooks; the Series 7 Ultrabook (pictured) and the Series 7 Chronos. They also announced an update to their Galaxy Note 10.1 tablet.

The Series 7 Ultrabook is packed with a 13.3-inch touch-screen display with a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution. Encased in aluminum, it'll be powered by either Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7 ULV processors, AMD Radeon HD 8570M graphics, JBL speakers, an 8-hour battery and Windows 8. The non-touch-enabled version weighs 3.2 pounds and is 17.5mm thick, while the touch-screen version will weigh 3.6 pounds and measure 18.9mm thick. They'll also pack up to 16GB of RAM, SSDs up to 256GB and optional 4G LTE. The roster of ports will include a single USB 3.0 port and a pair of USB 2.0 ports.

The Series 7 Chronos will be spearheaded by a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel touch screen and Intel Core-i series CPUs, as well as pack up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of hard drive space, AMD Radeon HD 8870 graphics, Dolby surround sound, an 11-hour battery and Windows 8. It'll weigh 5.2 pounds and be 20.9mm thick. Samsung also announced a 4G LTE version of the Galaxy Note 10.1 tablet that will be available on Verizon Wireless, though not many other details were offered aside from its late January release date.

At this point, pricing information is unavailable for both notebooks as well as the tablet, and it's unknown when either the Series 7 Chronos or Series 7 Ultrabook will be released. Stay tuned for continuing coverage of Samsung's announcements from CES 2013.

via CNET