Microsoft Promises Fix for Insiders' Windows 10 Failure to Update Issue

UPDATE, Oct. 5, 1:30pm ET: A Microsoft spokesperson reached out to us to clarify the range of devices affected by this issue: “We are aware of an issue with the recent Windows 10 cumulative update that impacted a small number of customers in the Windows Insider Program that were running a previous build of the OS. We expect to have a solution in place for these customers soon, and will be communicating with Insiders via the Feedback Hub.”

Another month, another problem with Windows 10 updates. Now, users are reporting a bug in a recent update to the operating system that prevents the update from installing, which sends some devices into an endless loop of failed installations.

Fortunately for those users, the company acknowledged the issue late yesterday (Oct. 3), in a Microsoft Community forum post about the error. The problem is big enough, though, that the forum thread about the error is now 30 pages long.

Its response, written by a user named "Jason[MS]" states "We’ve been working diligently on this issue and are finalizing a clean-up script that will fix the underlying issue preventing the install of KB3194496 (Cumulative Update 14393.222) for affected users."

Jason[MS] didn't respond to a follow up question from user "NatDef," who asks if the "cleanup script" will be rolled into a forthcoming Windows Update, or get distributed as a separate download that needs to be found by industrious users.

What looks worse for Microsoft is that the thread reporting this error began on September 27, before the version reached the public (Sept. 29), when it was still in the beta-testing level known as a Preview Release.

That Microsoft chose to push out the release to the public after it was told of this disastrous update brings its quality control into question, as well as the merit of the Insider testing, which is meant in part to help weed out bugs.

