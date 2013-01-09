Lenovo Unveils IdeaPhone K900: World's First Intel Clover Trail+ Phone

Here at CES 2013, Lenovo took the wraps off its IdeaPhone K900, which is the world's first Intel Clover Trail+-powered smartphone. With its 5.5-inch, 1080p display, it also enters phablet territory.

The K900 is spearheaded by a 2-GHz Z2580 Intel Clover Trail+ dual-core processor, Gorilla Glass 2.0 5.5-inch, 1080p display, 16GB of storage, 13-MP camera and runs Android Jellybean. At 6.9mm, it's quite thin and is also partially encased in low magnetic magnesium.

The Lenovo IdeaPhone K900 will first hit China, and it's currently unknown whether it'll ever arrive on U.S. shores. Nevertheless, the K900's status as the world's first Intel Clover Trail+-powered smartphone is generating quite a bit of attention. In the interim, stay tuned for further coverage of Lenovo announcements, as well as all things CES 2013.

via CNET, Maximum PC