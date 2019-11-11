Which ThinkPad is Right For You?

For many business users and corporate IT departments, nothing but a Lenovo ThinkPad laptop will do. Whether it's their strong build quality, industry-leading keyboards, hyper accurate pointing sticks, or simple black aesthetic, the ThinkPad line has a number of mainstays that Lenovo fans won't do without, which is why ThinkPads are considered one of the best laptops around.

Even if you've already got your heart and your budget committed to a ThinkPad, you've got a lot of choices. Lenovo currently sells over a dozen ThinkPad models across several different lines. The laptops all have the same basic aesthetic, but vary greatly when it comes to size, price, screen quality, performance and battery life. Some even have snappier keyboards than others.

Once you've made a decision, check out our roundup of the best ThinkPad accessories to bolster your productivity

Here are the best ThinkPads you can right buy now.

Best overall ThinkPad you can buy

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 14-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 12.7 x 8.6 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.1 pounds

Attractive, lightweight design

Best-in-class keyboard

Long battery life (on 1080p model)

Bright, vivid display options

Improved speakers

4K model has short battery life

No microSD card slot

Top configs get pricey

Pros: Lenovo took the best business laptop and beefed it up with improved speakers and new security features, including a webcam privacy cover and IR camera. You still get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon's attractive, slim and durable chassis and powerful 8th Gen CPUs. Business users who travel frequently will appreciate the 9+ hours of battery life offered by the 1080p version, but they might want to stay away from the 4K model. Speaking of which, the optional 4K panel on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is absolutely gorgeous, offering a bright and vivid picture. The 1080p screen isn't too shabby, either. And in typical ThinkPad fashion, the latest 7th Gen X1 Carbon has a best-in-class keyboard that you'll love typing on.

Cons: There are really only two things we don't like about the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (apart from its lofty price tag). First, the 4K model gets only 5 hours and 33 minutes of battery life, which is well below average. And finally, Lenovo ditched the microSD card reader this year so content creators will have to buy an adapter to upload photos and videos.

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen) review.

The best multimedia laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4 pounds

Phenomenal 4K HDR display

Blazing-fast performance

Luxurious design

Thin and lightweight

Comfortable keyboard

Below-average battery life

Runs warm

Expensive

Pros: Whether you're a video editor or even a gamer, the 15-inch ThinkPad X1 Extreme is an excellent multimedia business laptop that suits your needs. Armed with a Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU, this beast can get you through rigorous programs as well as a select few games. It ran the Rise of the Tomb Raider benchmark on Very High at 1080p at a playable 35 frames per second. At only 0.7 inches thick and roughly 4 pounds, the X1 Extreme is seriously portable for a laptop this size. We were blown away by the system's 4K display, which reproduced 186 percent of the sRGB color gamut and averaged 366 nits of brightness. It also happens to have a cushy keyboard that has 1.7 millimeters of travel and requires 78 grams of force to actuate. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme also offers the same durability and security features as the Lenovo X1 Carbon, but with an added Smart Card option.

Cons: Regardless of all that power and beauty, a battery life of only 6 hours and 7 minutes is a major buzzkill (the premium laptop average was 8:14 at the time). It also gets pretty warm, too -- the center of the underside clocked in at 116 degrees (123 being the hottest on the underside near the hinge) after it streamed a 15-minute HD video.

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review.

The best detachable

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 13-inch (3K) | Size: 12 x 8.9 x 0.4 inches (0.6 w/ keyboard) | Weight: 2 pounds (2.8 w/ keyboard)

Gorgeous design

Durable, MIL-STD 810G tested

Great keyboard and stylus

Impressive webcams

Solid performance

Bright and vivid display

Below-average battery life

Poorly designed pen slot

Quiet sound

Pros: If you need to be versatile in your line of work, the ThinkPad X1 Tablet serves as an excellent, durable and secure 2-in-1 detachable. Artists in particular will appreciate the ThinkPad Pen Pro, which has a full metal body and a elastomer pen tip that supports up to 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Our review unit had a Core i5-8250U processor, which scored 12,772 on the Geekbench 4 overall performance benchmark, flying past the premium laptop average (10,586) at the time of the review. What's also unique about this machine is that its detachable keyboard maintains Lenovo's quality standards: Its keys have a good 1.3 millimeters of travel and require 61 grams of force to actuate. Additionally, its 13-inch, 3K display will lull you into a trance, covering 118 percent of the sRGB spectrum and unleashing a whopping 415 nits of brightness. It has an impressive pair of cameras: The rear has an 8-megapixel resolution while the front has a 2-MP shooter.

Cons: While it's physically portable, the slate's battery lasts only 5 hours and 59 minutes (below the 8:18 average), so you won't be able to survive a typical workday. And if you usually listen to music while you work, it's going to be difficult to jam out with the X1 Tablet's quiet speakers.

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet review.

The laptop with best battery life

CPU: Intel Core i3/Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620/Nvidia MX150 | Storage: 500GB HDD or 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 14-inch (768p/1080p/1440p) | Size: 13.3 x 9.2 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 3.6 pounds (4 with battery)

Epic battery life (with extended battery)

Snappy keyboard

Good performance

Dull screen

Heavier than competitors

Pros: With the ThinkPad T480, you never have to worry about your laptop dying during your workday -- or even two. Its six-cell, 72-watt-hour battery lasted a ridiculous 17 hours and 19 minutes on our battery test. You can top that off with a speedy 8th Gen Core i5 processor and an Nvidia MX150 GPU, which is strong enough to take on some light gaming like Dirt 3 (117 fps). In addition, you get a snappy keyboard with 1.7 millimeters of travel and 72 grams of actuation force.

Cons: Unlike other ThinkPads, the T480's 14-inch, 1080p panel is not very colorful, reproducing a bland 77 percent of the sRGB color gamut and averaging 269 nits of brightness.

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad T480 review.

The best 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 14-inch (1080p/1440p) | Size: 13.1 x 9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Beautiful 2K HDR screen

Speedy performance

Integrated privacy slider webcam

Durable, elegant design

Expensive

Mediocre battery life

Pros: If you need the versatility of a tablet but you aren't feeling the whole detach-and-reattach thing, then the ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a great choice. It's a slim, lightweight 2-in-1 (3.1 pounds, 0.7 inches thick) that features a dockable ThinkPad Pen Pro, which has 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity and two shortcut buttons. While the other ThinkPads have lovely displays, the X1 Yoga's 14-inch, 2K panel beats them all. This baby reproduced 201 percent of the sRGB gamut and gleamed with 477 nits of brightness. And in terms of speed, its 8th Gen Core i7 processor notched a solid 14,517 on the Geekbench 4 test. It's military-durable and has privacy features like the rest, but what's notable is that it has an integrated privacy slider within the glass of the display, which looks much more subtle than the giant shutter on competing systems.

Cons: The X1 Yoga lasted 7 hours and 42 minutes on our battery test, and while that may not seem that bad, it still isn't reliable enough to get you through the workday, and it falls below the 8:32 premium laptop average. And despite its keys measuring 1.4 millimeters of travel and requiring 65 grams of actuation force, we didn't find this keyboard to be all that great to type on.

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga review.

The best workstation

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Xeon | GPU: Nvidia Quadro P1000/P2000 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB SSD | Display: 14-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4 pounds

Outstanding performance

Slim, lightweight chassis

Vivid Dolby Vision 4K display

World-class keyboard

Poor battery life

Runs warm

Display could be brighter

Pros: The P1 is an absolute powerhouse of a ThinkPad. Our machine boasted a Xeon processor with 32GB of RAM, which ripped apart Geekbench 4, scoring 17,893 and beating the workstation average (17,172). On top of that, its Quadro P2000 GPU ran Dirt 3 at a wild 190 fps. And all of that power is packed into a 0.7-inch slim frame that weighs just 4 pounds. Its 15.6-inch, Dolby Vision 4K display covered 179 percent of the RGB spectrum. This speed demon also features an unbelievably comfortable keyboard, with keys that got a deep 2.2 mm of travel.

Cons: While its display is colorful, it's not very bright, averaging just 285 nits. Not to mention that you'll basically be tied to your desk all day -- the battery lasted just 4 hours and 16 minutes on a charge. It's also worth mentioning that this machine gets a little warm. We measured the underside at 119 degrees Fahrenheit after we played a 15-minute HD video at full screen, which is above our 95-degree comfort threshold.

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad P1 review.

The best budget laptop

CPU: Intel 7th Gen Core i5/8th Gen Core i5 | GPU: Intel HD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (768p/1080p) | Size: 14.5 x 9.9 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 4.7 pounds

World-class keyboard

Solid performance

Attractive design

Dim screen

Below-average battery life

Pros: Your average ThinkPad isn't very wallet-friendly, but the E580 goes against the grain. For less than $1,000, this machine offers speedy 8th Gen Core i5 performance, a sexy silver aluminum lid and even a select few security features like dTPM encryption and an optional fingerprint reader. Despite the price, Lenovo doesn't skimp on the keyboard. Its keys felt super responsive, registering 1.8 mm of travel and requiring a solid 72 grams of force to actuate.

Cons: The E580's affordable price requires a few compromises: namely, the display. Its 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 panel covered 80 percent of the sRGB spectrum and averaged 243 nits, which isn't optimal for any art design or photo editing. And while its battery lasted a respectable 8 hours and 19 minutes, it landed below the premium laptop average at the time (8:51).

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad E580 review.