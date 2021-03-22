Best Dell laptop chargers in 2021

Believe it or not, you should show some pickiness when selecting which laptop charger you’re going to buy. Simply purchasing the first thing available is not a good idea, as chargers are all designed differently. They might have higher wattage, longer cables, a chunkier brick, or use different inputs. And while all of these elements should contribute to your decision, you definitely need to pay attention to the price as it can vary quite greatly.

There are some limits, however, as not all chargers are compatible with every laptop. This remains true for Dell laptops, as some use an AC port while others use a USB-C port, and some AC ports vary in size.

So, whether it’s because your current Dell laptop charger broke, or you’re looking for a better one, here are the best Dell laptop chargers you can buy right now.

What are the best Dell laptop chargers?

Picking the best Dell laptop charger has one unfortunate caveat: even if that charger is better than the rest, it might not be compatible with your hardware. Be sure to check each charger’s product page for its compatibility section before making any sudden purchases.

With that said, we select the best Dell laptop chargers based on a combination of wattage, compatibility, the size of the charger, price, and cable length. As a result, the Dell 90-Watt 3-Prong Slim AC Adapter is the best of all worlds. The units’ 90W is satisfactory for fast charging power-hungry laptops, and at $67, it is the second cheapest option on the menu. It’s also compatible with a large amount of laptops.

The Dell 65W Type-C AC Adapter is similar in that it’s the most inexpensive one on the list, coming in at $60, but its lower wattage means it's slower to charge and not compatible with beastly gaming rigs. This is why we also included the Dell 240W AC Adapter. Yes, it’s $136, but it’s useful for those needing to charge their demanding gaming laptops (it’s also the only one in this list with a six-foot cable).

The Dell 130W Type-C 3-Prong AC Adapter and Dell 130W Slim Power Adapter are nearly identical to the first two entries, with the primary difference being the increased wattage. However, this also hikes the price up, putting both at $89. Additionally, the Dell 130W Slim Power Adapter does not appear to come with a 1-year limited warranty.

(Image credit: Dell)

1. Dell 90-Watt 3-Prong Slim AC Adapter The best AC adapter Wattage: 90 | Cable length: 3.2ft | Warranty: Limited one-year | Price: $67 $67 View at Dell Compatible with many laptops Affordable price Slim and lightweight Short cable

The Dell 90-Watt 3-Prong Slim AC Adapter is the best mix of affordability and quality for a Dell AC laptop charger. It’ll cost you $67, which is cheaper than a lot of chargers in this category. And although the cable is a bit short, it’s on a par with most other Dell laptop chargers. If you expect to be further than a few feet from an outlet, we recommend purchasing an extension cord. And since this is a Dell-branded product, it comes with a one-year limited warranty. If your charger stops working within this time, the company will replace it free of charge.

The Dell 90-Watt 3-Prong Slim AC Adapter is also slim and light, making it an ideal item to take with you on the go. Just make sure that the cable is compatible with your laptop before purchasing. The list of compatible items is lengthy and can be found in the product’s page on Dell’s official website.

(Image credit: Dell)

2. Dell 65-Watt Type C AC Adapter The best USB Type-C adapter Wattage: 65 | Cable length: 3.2ft | Warranty: Limited one-year | Price: $60 $59.99 View at Dell Useful for USB Type-C connections Easy to travel with Low wattage

The Dell 65-Watt Type-C AC Adapter is similar to the previous entry because it’s both inexpensive and performs well. However, since it’s a USB Type-C charger, its usage is fundamentally different, and depending on your setup, it might not be compatible at all. The charger's lower wattage also means it has a slower charge.

However, it’s hard not to be attracted to its $60 price tag, which makes it the least pricey of the bunch. It’s also far smaller than other Dell chargers, making it quite a solid investment if you’re planning on bringing your laptop on your travels. Portability is important; it’s not fun carrying around a gigantic power brick, especially if you already have a pack full of other items. The list of compatible laptops can be found on its product page .

(Image credit: Dell)

3. Dell 240-Watt AC Adapter The best wattage in an AC adapter Wattage: 240 | Cable length: 6ft | Warranty: Limited one-year | Price: $136 $136 View at Dell High wattage Long cable A bit chunky Expensive

The Dell 240-Watt AC Adapter is the most expensive laptop charger on this list, but with good reason. It’s primarily made for Dell’s Alienware series, meaning it possesses a high wattage that can keep up with a gaming laptop’s needs. This also means it’s rather chunky and isn’t necessarily ideal for long trips (it could definitely be worse, though).

It also has the longest chord of any laptop charger on this list, coming in at six feet rather than three. This culminates in a Dell charger that currently costs $136, making it more expensive than the previous two entries combined. However, if you’re using an Alienware or Precision laptop, this might be the right pick for you. Be sure to check out the full list of compatible laptops on its product page just in case, though.

(Image credit: Dell)

4. Dell 130-Watt Type-C 3-Prong AC Adapter The best wattage in a Type-C adapter Wattage: 130 | Cable length: 3.2ft | Warranty: Limited one-year | Price: $90 $89.99 View at Dell Convenient Type-C connection Lightweight High wattage A bit expensive

The Dell 130-Watt Type-C 3-Prong AC Adapter is very similar to the other USB Type-C charger in the list. The primary change is its increased wattage from 65 to 130. This is what makes it $89.99, whereas its weaker counterpart is $30 cheaper. Otherwise, it boasts similar perks and faults. It’s lightweight and easy to travel with, meaning it’s ideal for people constantly on the move. However, it shares a similar problem to most other Dell AC adapters with its rather short cable.

Three feet isn’t long, so unless you’re planning on staying next to an outlet at all times, consider purchasing an extender to make things a bit less frustrating. This adapter is most often used with the XPS, Precision and Latitude series of laptops. However, we still recommend ensuring your laptop is compatible with your specific model by checking the product page .

(Image credit: Dell)

5. Dell 130-Watt Slim Power Adapter The best slim power adapter above 100 watts Wattage: 130 | Cable length: 3ft | Warranty: None | Price: $90 $89.99 View at Dell High wattage Slim Pricey No warranty

The Dell 130-Watt Slim Power Adapter is a higher wattage version of our favorite adapter, but it’s also a bit more expensive. Keep in mind, this adapter’s wire is only three feet long. It’s not particularly heavy, making it good for portability and the high wattage increases charging speed, so if you’re someone who’s looking to get your laptop full of life quickly, this could be the one.

The Dell 130-Watt Slim Power Adapter is compatible with certain laptops in the XPS, Inspiron, and Precision series. Feel free to check out the official full list at Dell’s product page just in case.

Unlike the other laptop chargers on this list, the Dell 130-Watt Slim Power Adapter is not listed to come with a one-year limited warranty, which makes it less desirable if a defect appears.

How to choose the best Dell laptop charger for you

Picking the best Dell laptop charger for you comes down to a combination of a number of elements. You have to decide your budget, as the cheapest charger on this list is $60, while the most expensive one is $136. Additionally, not all Dell laptop chargers are compatible with every Dell system. Ensure that what you’re buying works with your product because ignoring this fact can cause a lot of issues when you get your hands on one.

Additionally, the amount of wattage can greatly increase laptop charging speed. It’s especially useful if you’re working with a gaming laptop that drains battery power. Cable length is also important, but Dell doesn’t necessarily have a diverse selection (usually ranging from three to six feet), so you’re probably going to want an extension cord regardless. And finally, we also look for chargers that are slim and portable. No one wants to lug around a brick in their backpack.