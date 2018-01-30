How to Convert Office Files to Google Docs on Your Chromebook

Its Web-based operating system means your Chromebook doesn’t support Windows (or Mac) software. That includes the non-Android versions of Office programs such as Word, Excel or PowerPoint, which is a major hurdle for those hoping to use these budget-based systems for productivity or business. Luckily Google Drive can convert uploaded Office files for easy editing on your Chromebook -- and, later, in the cloud. Here’s how to set it up.

1. Open Chrome.

2. Enter "https://drive.google.com/drive/my-drive" in the navigation bar and hit enter.

3. Click the Settings icon.

4. Select Settings.

5. Check the box next to “Convert uploaded files to Google Docs editor format,” and click Done.

Now when you upload a Microsoft Word, Excel, or PowerPoint, the files will automatically be converted into Google Doc format. Here’s a list of the supported file types:

Google Docs: .doc, .docx, .html, .txt, and .rtf.

Google Sheets: .xls. .slsx, .ods, .csv, .tsv, .txt, and .tab

Google Slides: .ppt, .pps, and .pptx

How to Upload Office Documents

6. In Google Drive, click the New button atop the left-side menu.



8. Select the files you want to upload to Google Drive from the Chromebook's local drive. Hold command to select a second file.

9. Click Open.

The files upload in a pop-up drawer where you can track their progress from "Uploading" to "Converted".



After conversion, the files appear as either a Google Doc, Slide, or Sheet file under My Drive.



Chromebook Tips