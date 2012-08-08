Conan O'Brien Skewers Samsung For Apple Similarities

The California court case between Apple and Samsung has received quite a lot of attention in the mainstream press. And once something reaches that level of cultural awareness, it's only natural that it becomes fodder for late night talk show hosts, such as Conan O'Brien.

In this clip from TeamCoco.com, one of Conan's cohorts poses as a Samsung executive pleading his case to the public that the company did not steal its ideas from Apple. The clip starts off innocently enough, but after a few seconds the Sammy exec switches up his clothes, taking on the look of a certain former Apple CEO.

We don't want to ruin the whole clip for you, but lets just say that we would be more than interested in a Samsung iWasher with scroll wheel control. Check out the clip and let us know what you think of the case.

via: TeamCoco