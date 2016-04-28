Trending

How to Clear Your Internet History in Edge Browser

Whether you’re selling your computer or share it with others, there are many reasons to clean your browser history. Like all web browsers, Edge makes it easy to delete the list of the pages you've visited. Here's how.

1. Click on the three dots icon in the top right corner.

2. Select Settings.

3. Click Choose what to clear.

4. Click Clear. Uncheck the boxes next to Cookies and Cached data to stay logged into websites.

Your internet history in Edge has been erased.

