Trending

The Best Newegg Deals

By Best Pick 

Newegg just revealed its Black Friday Deals for 2016, and it can be overwhelming to go through the catalog.

We’ve made it easy. Whether you’re looking for a powerful gaming notebook, an SSD to spruce up an old laptop, or a router for faster internet speeds, we’ve looked through Newegg’s deals and picked out the five that are most worth your hard-earned cash.

Samsung 850 EVO 1TB SSD

Samsung 850 EVO 1TB SSD

If you haven’t upgraded to an SSD, now is a great time to speed up your computer and increase battery life. Samsung’s EVO series is one of the best known brands in the game, and it will be just $250 on Black Friday. The purchase also comes with a free download of Watch Dogs 2 for PC.

Gigabyte P55Wv6-NE2

Gigabyte P55Wv6-NE2

Starting November 21, the Gigabyte P55W will cost $1,229 and includes an Nvidia Pascal-based GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, a Core i7-6700HQ CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1080p display. This VR-ready gaming PC will handle anything you throw at it for quite a few years.

WD 2TB Elements Portable HDD

WD 2TB Elements Portable HDD

There’s always room for more storage. You can save $25 on this 2TB WD portable hard drive beginning Nov. 21. You won’t get the latest design and colors, but all of the functionality should be the same.

Linksys WRT1900ACS Router

Linksys WRT1900ACS Router

If you’re an open-source junky who also wants the latest AC internet speeds, you should have your eyes open for the Linksys WRT1900ACS router at $150 on Nov. 21. It supports third-party router software so you can hack it however you like, and our sister site Tom’s Guide gave ity strong marks on performance.

Samsung S34E790C 34-inch Curved Monitor

Samsung S34E790C 34-inch Curved Monitor

Want to get immersed in your work or gaming? This 34-inch, 3440 x 1440 curved display will drop to just $580 on Nov. 21. It comes with 4 USB 3.0 ports, a DisplayPort and two HDMI ports. The 178-degree viewing angle will make it easy to see the screen from any position.

Laptop Guide

Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew joined Laptopmag.com in 2015, reviewing computers and keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Twitter @FreedmanAE.