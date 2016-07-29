Trending

How to Make Edge Browser Automatically Delete Your History

If you're big on security (or keeping a secret), you might not want the Edge browser to keep a permanent record of the sites you browse. If that's the case, you can use a setting in Edge to automatically erase your history every time you quit the program.

Here's how:

1. Click "..." in the upper right-hand corner of the Edge browser.

2. Click "Settings."

3. Click "Choose what to clear" under "Clear browsing data."

4. Switch "Always clear this when I close the browser" on.

