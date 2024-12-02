"I love the design and battery life": The Dell XPS 13 hits an all-time low price for Cyber Monday

Dell Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, and one of the standout deals we spotted earlier this week is still available; the Dell XPS 13 (9345) Snapdragon Edition is just $899 at Dell.

The Dell XPS 13 (9345) Snapdragon X Elite blew us away when we reviewed it earlier this year. This Editor's Choice 4-Star Copilot+ PC boasts over 19 hours of battery life, still the longest result from a mainstream Windows laptop. It also offers robust performance, a bright display, a thin design, and a solid webcam.

Our reviews editor, Rami Tabari, said, "The Dell XPS 13 is someone’s perfect laptop. I love the design, the battery life, and the performance." However, the keyboard and dull display colors prevented him from giving Dell's longest laptop ever a perfect score.

This is the lowest price we've seen on the XPS 13 (9345), previous sales have dropped the Copilot+ PC down to $999, so this Cyber Monday deal gets you an extra $100 off the base model.

If the XPS 13 (9345) doesn't quite suit you because you need the full Windows 11 x86 application support, the 4-star Dell XPS 13 (9350) Intel Lunar Lake edition is also on sale with $340 in savings at Dell.

Dell XPS 13 (9345)

Dell XPS 13 (9350)

We've also got plenty of other great laptop deals so you can take home the best laptop or best AI PC for you this holiday season.