"I love the design and battery life": The Dell XPS 13 hits an all-time low price for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday drops the MacBook Killer Dell down to just $899
Dell Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, and one of the standout deals we spotted earlier this week is still available; the Dell XPS 13 (9345) Snapdragon Edition is just $899 at Dell.
The Dell XPS 13 (9345) Snapdragon X Elite blew us away when we reviewed it earlier this year. This Editor's Choice 4-Star Copilot+ PC boasts over 19 hours of battery life, still the longest result from a mainstream Windows laptop. It also offers robust performance, a bright display, a thin design, and a solid webcam.
Our reviews editor, Rami Tabari, said, "The Dell XPS 13 is someone’s perfect laptop. I love the design, the battery life, and the performance." However, the keyboard and dull display colors prevented him from giving Dell's longest laptop ever a perfect score.
This is the lowest price we've seen on the XPS 13 (9345), previous sales have dropped the Copilot+ PC down to $999, so this Cyber Monday deal gets you an extra $100 off the base model.
If the XPS 13 (9345) doesn't quite suit you because you need the full Windows 11 x86 application support, the 4-star Dell XPS 13 (9350) Intel Lunar Lake edition is also on sale with $340 in savings at Dell.
Dell XPS 13 (9345)
Dell XPS 13 laptops powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processors are up to $200 off for Black Friday. Prices start from $899 for the Snapdragon X Elite-powered Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC. As we praise in our Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite review, this laptop is slim and portable, has a bright display, and delivers outstanding performance and battery life. We gave this Snapgradon X Elite-powered Dell XPS 13 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.
Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Snapdragon X Elite, X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphone array, platinum backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home
Dell XPS 13 (9350)
Dell XPS 13 laptops powered by Intel's "Lunar Lake" Core Ultra 200V series processors Snapdragon X Elite and Intel Ultra 7 processors are up to $300 off for Black Friday. Prices start from $1099 for the Intel Core Ultra 7 256V-powered Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC. As we praise in our Dell XPS 13 (9350) review, this laptop is slim and portable, and delivers outstanding battery life and solid performance. We gave this Intel-powered Dell XPS 13 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.
Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics integrated GPU, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphone array, platinum backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home.
We've also got plenty of other great laptop deals so you can take home the best laptop or best AI PC for you this holiday season.
