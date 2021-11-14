SolaWave Blue Light Wand review

The SolaWave Blue Light Wand is one of the newest cult-favorite DTC skincare products to drop this fall. This $119 device uses visible blue light therapy, a non-invasive preventative treatment for acne that uses LED (light emitting diode) light to kill certain bacteria on the skin. The SolaWave Blue Light Wand is also equipped with a smart touch sensor that automatically kicks on the vibrating massage and therapeutic warming features when you apply the head of the wand to your hydrated skin.

This 3-in-1 science-backed at-home beauty tech device will have your skin looking rejuvenated and ready for your next TikTok video in as little as two weeks. Portable, powerful and effective. What’s better than that for $119? Not much. Now get glowing.

Solawave Blue Light Wand pricing and availability

The SolaWave Blue Light Wand is currently available for $119. Some may balk at that price for a device that only offers one type of LED light treatment and no microcurrent. Comparatively, the Serious Skincare V- Sculpt is currently available for $54, offers three different LED lights and has a significant battery life, but it's not as compact as the SolaWave Blue Light Wand and does not offer a rotating head.

Solawave Blue Light Wand design

The SolaWave Blue Light Wand has a neat design. Weighing in at a mere 1 ounce and measuring .5 x .6 x 5.8 inches, at quick glance, the charcoal blue aluminum alloy and pc SolaWave Blue Light Wand looks like it could be anything: a sassy writing utensil, a new Fenty Beauty mascara or a James Bond multi-tool. The SolaWave signature logo is stenciled in white on the lower end of the device's backside. The wand’s rechargeable battery capacity is 350mAh which will give you one hour of usage. The charging port is on the bottom tip and thepower indicator light is centered just below the charging port.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

One of the coolest design features of the SolaWave Blue Light Wand is its rectangular, round cornered 90-degree rotating head (containing five blue LEDs) that allows the device to adapt to the contours of your face, making it easier to get at the under eye area, around the nose, and those ever-present laugh lines.

Solawave Blue Light Wand technology

The SolaWave Blue Light Wand uses visible blue light with a centroid wavelength of 415 nanometers, which is meant to kill bacteria that cause acne to start and to persist and spread. Unlike a lot of other acne treatments, LED-based blue light therapy is natural, painless and safe.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The Wand’s low vibrating massage feature can supposedly calm the skin, reduce the appearance of puffiness by draining toxicity from the face’s lymphatic system, make the shape of the face appear slimmer and refreshed, and boost the skin’s natural radiance.

According to SoloWave, the therapeutic warming feature was designed to increase the absorption of skincare products, soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and support healthy glowing skin.

Solawave Blue Light Wand setup

If you’re as excited as I was when you receive your SolaWave Blue Light Wand, you’ll be tempted to run to the bathroom or your closest mirror and start giving your skin some blue light love right away. But what you really need to do is fully charge your SolaWave Blue Light Wand before you use it for the first time. Only use a 5V adapter or computer USB port (avoid fast chargers as they can damage the battery). Here is a cool feature: the indicator light at the bottom will flash slowly to indicate that charging is in progress.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

It takes two hours to fully charge the SolaWave Blue Light Wand, which gives you plenty of time to read the pamphlet instructions and specifications, and familiarize yourself with your wand. The head of the wand rotates only clockwise (to the right, my friends), 90 degrees from its initial vertical state. To return back to the vertical position, rotate the head 90 degrees counterclockwise (to the left). Make sure you learn how to rotate the head the right way so you don't end up snapping it off. If you’re a visual learner like me, watch the tutorials on SolaWave’s website.

Solawave Blue Light Wand performance

Having heard a lot of buzz about the SolaWave Blue Light Wand, I couldn’t wait to try it. I’m fond of portable beauty tech devices that successfully prevent and treat acne and sun damage and give me the same glow I get after downing a pint of Haagen Dazs Coffee Ice Cream.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The first thing I noticed about the SolaWave Blue Light Wand is the vibration feature. It's quite powerful, especially for the size of the device. The wand is intended for cosmetic use on the face and neck only, so no funny business.

The smart touch feature is another win for this device. To just touch the wand to my hydrated skin and not have to worry about the location of the power button is a fantastic design element.

The first time I used the SolaWave Blue Light Wand was in the morning. Fresh-faced and caffeinated, I washed and dried my face twice (first for surface dirt and oil, and a second time for a deeper cleanse), and applied a thick layer of serum. I used SolaWave’s Renew Complex Activating Serum (1oz for $32), formulated with blue tansy, hyaluronic acid, and all-natural aloe vera. It’s vegan and cruelty-free and gives my skin the hydration it needs before a blue light LED therapy treatment. From start to finish, I spent 10 minutes moving the wand across my face and upward in this order: neck, jawline, cheeks, eyes, forehead. I did this every day for two weeks.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The SolaWave Blue Light Wand works on my skin. After the very first treatment, the lines on my forehead appeared to have softened enough that I could actually see change. With consistent daily use, one particular sun spot on the bridge of my nose is fading and my laugh lines are less pronounced. My skin is brighter, glowier. Having beauty tech tools that work makes me feel empowered. If I wake up in the morning with a party-pooper pimple in the middle of my forehead, I just zap it with my SolaWave Blue Light Wand and the issue clears up in a day or two. And if it doesn’t I can toss the wand in my bag and treat my skin wherever I go.

Bottom line

Most people only have so much time and resources to dedicate to the skincare part of self-care, which is why the SolaWave Blue Light Wand gets a big beauty tech thumbs up from me. Reasonably priced at $119, this patented 3-in-1 science-backed, portable beauty tool could lead you to acne-free, naturally-glowing, smoother skin, in just five minutes a day, anytime, anywhere.

If this resonates with you, give the SolaWave Blue Light Wand a try. It’s an esthetician-approved, skincare secret weapon.