Project E Beauty LED Lumamask review

The Project E Beauty Lumamask, an LED light therapy tool, is an ideal addition to your skincare routine that yields results with consistency, but the mask could be more comfortable.

The Project E Beauty LED Lumamask (Model PE724) is a welcome addition to the sudden explosion of at-home, skincare tools that have hit the beauty tech market. This photon light therapy mask is for curious souls who want to see what the LED hoopla is about without breaking the bank. This ultra-lightweight, wireless face mask — packed built-in protective eye goggles — offers seven colors of photon LED light to treat skincare concerns and help maximize your skincare routine for that next-level glow.

A single salon or spa LED therapy session ranges from about $25 to $85 — and you’ll need repeat visits before you see results. Most at-home LED kits range from $25 to $350 (and I’ve seen some climb to $1200), which is why the $80 price tag of the Project E Beauty LED Lumamask is a worthwhile expenditure that will give you solid, skincare ROI.

Project E Beauty LED Lumamask pricing and tech specs

The Project E Beauty LED Lumamask (Model PE724) is offered at a reasonable $80. It comes with a USB cable and a one-year warranty. At 140g this LED mask is ultra-lightweight. It measures 7 inches high and 6.3 inches wide. This model has 36 LEDs and 7 photon light therapy settings. Each light setting provides treatment for various skin concerns.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Red Light(~630nm): penetrates the skin approximately 8-1-mm, which increases blood circulation and stimulates collagen production, reducing wrinkles and improving skin elasticity.

Blue Light(~415nm): penetrates the skin approximately 0.5mm for optimized use for treating acne, rashes, and sensitive oily skin. Blue light is used to treat acne by destroying acne-causing bacteria and inhibiting inflammation.

Green Light(~525nm): This setting has a calming effect and helps to lighten hyperpigmentation spots which brightens skin complexion. The calming effect also has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the surface of the skin. Green light may also smooth wrinkles and fine lines by helping to clear the face’s natural lymphatic system.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Purple Light(~390nm): Improves lymph metabolism and microcirculation resulting in strengthened protein fiber tissue and the appearance of smaller pores.

Cyan Light (~490nm): This setting provides gentle acne treatment and has a gentle stimulating effect that can help reduce skin inflammation and balance your skin’s texture.

Yellow Light(~590nm): Used to increase wound healing, collagen induction, skin hydration and the overall health of the skin.

White Light(~Mix): This setting synergistically helps activate the skin's natural renewal system to reverse the effects of aging.

This five-ounce LED mask measures 7 inches in length and 6.3 inches in width. It’s ultra-lightweight, so you could slip it inside your travel tote and get your LED light therapy on during downtimes at your hotel.

Project E Beauty LED Lumamask design

The pearl-esque Beauty LED Lumamask, adorned with rose-gold decals from the ear to the jawline, is reminiscent of a mask Iron Man would make for his daughter. I’m okay with that because it promises safe and effective LED light therapy, ensuring visible results with just 10 minutes of use everyday.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Built-in eye-protective goggles help the mask stay put when in use. The tinted eye portal allows vision capability, so I can catch up on the latest episode of “What If…?” or my new favorite dermatologist hero show “Dr. Mercy”. The unit is also wireless, which offers portability and convenience.

The control box is located on the left temple and houses the single button control (to power the device on or off, and to select desired light therapy color setting), a micro USB charging port and charging indicator light. Thirty-six LEDs strategically populate the mask’s interior: horizontally across the forehead area and on each cheek area (in a triangular formation), maximizing coverage and skin improvement.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Bonus: It’s not advertised as such, but my kit included a 0.3 oz sample of Project E Beauty Aqua Collagen Gel. Thank you Project E Beauty!

Project E Beauty LED Lumamask setup

Before first use, fully charge the Lumamask for 2-3 hours. Clean the mask with a soft wet cloth. Wash and dry your face before treatment, making sure your skin is free of any oil or cosmetics. Apply your favorite serum, ion gel, essence or cream to your face and neck. Place the mask over your face and adjust the position for a comfortable fit. Turn on the mask by pressing and holding the power button located on the left temple. Press the power button again to select the desired color setting.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The LED light will turn off automatically after 10 minutes of treatment. Clean the mask surface with a soft wet cloth after each use. Always keep the device clean and sterilized.

Project E Beauty LED Lumamask performance

This face mask offers seven colors of photon LEDs and the potential to help treat a myriad of skin concerns and conditions, including hyperpigmentation (which I have). It’s a nostalgic remnant from my days of youth when summer goals were dark tan lines and peeling skin. Don’t judge. I know I’m not the only one!

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Full disclosure here: this was the first LED light therapy mask I’ve tried, so I read the user manual cover-to-cover and thoroughly followed the instructions because my skin is that important to me. And I was pleasantly surprised. The design of the Project E Beauty LED Lumamask is sleek. It’s super lightweight. The LED lights are clear and bright.

The only issue I have with the Project E Beauty LED Lumamask is its slight discomfort. The built-in eye-protective goggles require more padding on the nose bridge; I found them to be noticeably uncomfortable. It’s not a deal-breaker, though.

Project E Beauty LED Lumamask: What’s to love about it

As with any beauty tech device, consistency is key. It’s also important to supplement LED light therapy with a complete, regular skin care routine. I used the Project E Beauty LED Lumamask for two months and my skin conditions and my overall sense of well-being improved. My hyperpigmentation spots (which pop up randomly and unannounced like some of my relatives) have noticeably faded.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

When I’m feeling stressed or need a break during a work-from-home-day, I pop on the LED face mask (after cleansing my skin and applying the Project E Beauty Aqua Collagen Gel) for a 10-minute relaxing red or green light treatment. It rejuvenates me and makes my skin look amazing. What’s not to love?

Bottom line

Project E Beauty LED Lumamask (Model PE724) may not have all the bells and whistles of other at-home LED light therapy masks on the market, but it also doesn’t have their price tags. For $80, you can treat your skin and your mental well-being to ten minutes a day of safe, effective, modern technology bliss from the comfort of your home. This beauty tech device is wireless and ultra-lightweight, so you can relax while your skin soaks in the benefits of one of seven LED light wavelengths (Red, Blue, Green, Purple, Cyan, Yellow, White).

As mentioned, my only gripe with this LED face mask is with the built-in eye-protective goggles. Their comfortability would be greatly improved with the addition of nose pads. The goggles are also too opaque; you can see through them, but they aren’t clear enough to check your email. But if you’re looking to see what all the LED light therapy fuss is about, and want to supplement your skincare routine for maximum results, the Project E Beauty LED Lumamask (Model PE724) is the perfect place to start.