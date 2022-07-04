Panasonic MultiShape review

The Panasonic Multishape grooming kit is your best friend whether you're at home or traveling. The wet-dry 5-in-1 kit provides everything you need to look your best.

Panasonic Multishape attachments and specs Price: depends on kit or chosen attachments $120-$175 Li-ion Battery Main Unit: Operates up to 90 minutes Ni-MH Battery Main Unit: Operates up to 50 minutes 1 on a one-hour charge Electric Toothbrush Head: Utilizing Sonic Vibration Technology to achieve a deep clean Nose/Ear/Facial Trimmer Head: Designed with an advanced, double-edged cutting blade 3-Blade Shaver Head: To reduce the number of strokes required for a close shave Beard/Hair/Body Trimmer Head: Includes an adjustment dial with 58 length settings, three comb attachments ranging from 1-30mm, can trim as close as 0.5mm Beard/Hair Trimmer Head: Includes an adjustment dial with 39 length settings and two comb attachments to achieve 1-10mm or 11-20mm lengths

Earlier this week, Panasonic announced the upcoming launch of its wet/dry Multishape 5-in-1 electric men’s grooming kit. The kit includes an electric shaver, beard trimmer, body groomer, nose hair/ear trimmer, and an electric toothbrush. I will go out on a limb and say the Multishape will probably be the best-selling grooming kit of 2022. These grooming tools use the same main body, which houses a powerful rechargeable motor that fits nicely in the ergonomic handle design with the various attachments snapping onto it.

My travel and event calendar is filling up as we hurtle forward at breakneck speeds towards CES 2023. This means I must be well-groomed as I represent our illustrious publication when I meet with the tech titans of our world. With this in mind, I was intrigued when I was given a Panasonic Multishape grooming kit while attending the recent Pepcom June event. If you have seen photos of me, I am bald; I have to shave my head, trim my beard and mustache daily just to not look like a savage. I also deal with the curse of my father's bushy ear hair. Thanks to some ancient genetic need for horrific ear hair, which I guess was used to fight off spiders, I must religiously trim my ears or look like that squid-faced Davy Jones character from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Although, at first, the idea of brushing my teeth with the same thing I am trimming my body hair with seemed weird and unsanitary, it works out great, and I’m impressed with the Panasonic Multishape. Although I made a slight judgment error with my facial hair trimming and ended up looking like I needed my parent's permission to be out after dark.

Panasonic MultiShape price

The 5-in-1 base kit has a starting price of $175 and comes with a NiMH battery (shorter life cycle); the Li-ion battery is a little more expensive with a longer lifespan. Purchasers can customize their grooming kits so you can choose the accessories you need. If you do this, the price can drop as low as $120 or reach $175. Having the option is helpful; maybe you don’t want to brush your teeth, but there is no judgment. The Multishape will be available for purchase in August 2022.

Panasonic MultiShape design

The Panasonic Multishape is an excellent on-the-go grooming solution, especially for frequent travelers. The all-dark purple metallic powder-coated motorized handle unit is the powerhouse behind it all, and its sturdy ergonomic design fits nicely in hand. Even in the shower, it never feels slippery. Although light, it feels very sturdy, and its rubberized coating is easily grippable. The kit comes with The 3-Blade Shaver Head, Nose/Ear/Facial Trimmer Head, and Electric Toothbrush Head, each with a protective hard plastic cap to keep them clean.

(Image credit: Future)

The starter kits also come with a handy pouch to keep your handle and attachments neatly together. The one-button design is wonderful, it’s centered on the handle and easy to use with just a thumb. At the bottom, you will find the charging port.

Panasonic MultiShape in action

I have used razors since I was a freshman in high school and have only owned three electric shavers or trimmers in my lifetime. I always spent the most I could afford because I am not trusting just anyone with my hair (you see how that worked out) or beard grooming. I am always skeptical of electric shavers, but I am happy to report that the Panasonic Multishape changed my opinion. I got a baby smooth shave every time, and each attachment works splendidly. I even love the toothbrush attachment. After using it for a week, it will be my go-to as I hit the road to meet and greet tech folks. Having an all-in-one means I can fit another gadget in my travel bag.

However, on the beard trimmer attachment, you will find a dial where you can dial the mechanical blade up or down depending on the length you wish to trim your beard or mustache.

(Image credit: Future)

You’ve probably already guessed that this is where I made my booboo, I sadly chose one, which with my other beard trimmer, leaves me with a nice buzzed beard look. With the Multishape, one took me down to the lowest stubble ever; it looked like I had eaten a powdered donut, which was too low.

(Image credit: Future)

However, I was super impressed with how low it could cut while behind the plastic encasement. It trimmed my beard quickly, easily, and cleanly. Now nearly hairless I just went all in, switched out the attachments, and used the three-blade shaver to finish the job.

(Image credit: Future)

It left my face resplendently clean-shaven, with my skin feeling smoother and softer than a baby’s bottom.

(Image credit: Future)

The blades within the shaver are at a 30-degree angle to ensure they reach even the toughest hair and get it at the root.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2

I switched out to use the nose and ear trimmer which, after owning several, have always disappointed me, but not this one. It only took a few minutes for me to battle back the razorwire thick hair that sprouts hatefully out of my ears. I am forever grateful to Panasonic for this attachment, and someone has earned a place on my holiday card list.

(Image credit: Future)

If I had hair, I could give myself a fine haircut using either of the two beards and hair trimmer attachments that provide 1-39 mm of length adjustment. I did trim some body hair, but this is a family publication, so I shall say no more, but I will mention it does an excellent job and I didn’t nick myself once.

(Image credit: Future)

I may have made light of the toothbrush, but it uses Sonic Vibration technology and extra-fine bristles to give your smile the deep clean it deserves, and it did. Thanks to the shape of the toothbrush head, you will find you can get at those tricky back teeth.

(Image credit: Future)

This was the most complete self-grooming experience of my adult life, and I got it all done within 30 mins, which is a perfect amount of time. I started in the shower, shaving thanks to its wet-dry capabilities, finished brushing my teeth, and was ready for my first meeting that day.

Bottom Line

The Panasonic Multishape will be a hot seller come holiday shopping season for sure, and it could be the best grooming kit on the market once it goes on sale in August. As someone who has to travel for work, I can’t wait to toss it into my backpack and just go, knowing that all my grooming needs are neatly packed into one small case. Also, having so many options to customize my grooming kit how I see fit is appealing. Considering everything it can do for$120-$175, it's worth every penny.