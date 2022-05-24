An Xbox Series S for just £200? Shut up and take my money!

Right now, thanks to a sneaky discount code, you can pick up the Xbox Series S for its lowest ever price — just £200!

That is crazy affordability on a system that is sure to increase in value with the ever expanding Xbox Game Pass library you can pick up.

For more on how good this system is, check out my long-term one year review of the Xbox Series S and a guide on how to transform it into one of the best emulators.

Microsoft Xbox Series S: was £249, now £199 @ eBay with code CROWN20

Pick up the console and a controller for a great price. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

Of course, with a HDMI 2.1-armed console, you're going to need a display that supports this new standard. And oh boy, do we have a helluva good HDMI 2.1 monitor deal for you...

ElectriQ 32-inch 4K HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor: was £615 now £299 @ Laptops Direct

The ElectriQ 32M4K144FS may have a confusing name, but what you get is a fully-loaded 4K gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 ports and a 144Hz refresh rate. Not only that, but all this is available at the cheapest price we've ever seen for a monitor of its class!

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: was £129.99 now £66.99 @ Amazon

Recommended by 10 Grammy Award-winning artists, I personally use a pair as my daily drivers and love them. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro offers a clear, deep sound quality, great noise cancellation, an awesome app with a fully customisable EQ and powerful mics for good call quality.

LG C1 OLED TV (55-inch, 4K, HDMI 2.1): was £1,699 now £949 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this 55-inch telly that packs a gorgeous 4K OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and the HDMI 2.1 ports that enables you to make the most of your brand new consoles.

Samsung Galaxy Book: was £835 now £529 @ Laptops Direct

Now cheaper than ever before, the Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is an absolute steal. From its speedy processing power that is only bested by the M1 MacBook Air in the sub-£1,000 category to the comfortable keyboard and variety of ports, you can't go wrong with this sturdy Galaxy Book.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football: was £49 now £38 @ Currys with code MARIO

Currys is back again with another belter of a pre-order deal — this time on what is sure to be one of the better sports arcade games of the year in Mario Strikers! This is the cheapest you will find this game anywhere.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: was £1,899 now £1,763 @ John Lewis

John Lewis is slashing £136 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (128GB WiFi): was £319 now £309 @ Amazon

The latest base iPad is an amazing choice casual usage, gaming and light productivity. Basically, Apple raided the parts bins of previous and current gen models to develop something that is more than good enough for most of you! This model packs an A13 Bionic chip, vivid Retina display with True tone, 64GB of storage and up to 10 hours battery life. This deal is also available at Currys!

