Xbox gaming deals are upon us! Pick up the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for just $98

Microsoft's Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller is cheaper than ever, Just in time for the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale. If you were on the fence about picking up this gamepad due to price tag, we bring you good news.

Currently, Walmart has the Xox Elite Wireless Controller 2 (Red/Black) on sale for $98. It usually cost $140, so that's $41 in savings and its highest discount yet. This is the Xbox Elite Series 2's lowest price ever and one the best gaming deals of the summer.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: $139 $98 @ Walmart

Save $41 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller at Walmart. This controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. Price check: $98 at Microsoft

Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the ultimate pro level gamepad. Interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes along with custom profile settings let you tailor it to your unique gaming style.

Besides enhanced customization options, it has a built-in rechargeable battery and Bluetooth for easy pairing to your gaming laptop, iPhone or iPad for Apple Arcade games.

The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has a soft-touch finish, smooth-gilding metal analog sticks, and snappy buttons. At just 12 ounces, it feels solid and every bit as premium as it looks. It ships with a carrying case to protect the controller when it's not in use without obstructing the USB-C charging port.

With the dedicated Xbox Accessories app, you can fully remap every button, adjust the sensitivity of the sticks or triggers, and so much more. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Windows computers.

Xbox deals this good don't last too long, so we recommend you act fast!