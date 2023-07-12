5+ Power A Xbox controllers are on sale right now at Amazon during Prime Day deals

Today is the last day of Amazon Prime Day deals, and this one from PowerA is good, especially for Xbox game console owners. I know having the right game controller in hand helps when trying to eradicate family and friends during gameplay.

Also, saving money during these strange economic times while maintaining gaming superiority is necessary. So these several PowerA options will be useful while saving you up to 25% during Amazon Prime Day deals. Also, if you want to keep up with more controller deals, visit the PowerA store at Amazon.

PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch Mario Pop: $59.99 49.99

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S - Purple: $37.99 $24.99

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S - Purple Hex, gamepad, video game controller, works with Xbox One and has two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons. It features immersive dual rumble motors, a standard 3.5mm stereo headset jack for in-game audio, a share Button to capture and share screenshots and clips, a volume dial with a one-touch mic mute, a detachable 10ft USB cable with hook-and-loop closure. Snag it now at Amazon During Prime Day.

PowerA Enhanced Seafoam Fade Gamepad Wired Video Game Controller for Xbox Series X|S: $37.99 $24.99

Ergonomic video game controller with standard button layout, including a new share button. This wired Controller features dual rumble motors and mappable advanced gaming buttons, a diamond-texture grip on the back, and a metallic d-pad on the front. There's a headset dial for game audio or chat mute via a 3.5mm stereo headset jack. Pick it up today at Amazon.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S Pastel Dream: $37.99 $24.99

Dream-like pastel design that inspires calm and confidence for every gaming session. This controller comes with Two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, Immersive dual rumble motors, a standard 3.5mm stereo headset jack for in-game audio, a share Button to capture and share screenshots and clips, volume dials with one-touch mic mute and a detachable 10ft USB cable with hook-and-loop closure. Pick one up today at Amazon

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S Aurora Borealis: $37.99 $24.99

This controller comes with Two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, Immersive dual rumble motors, a standard 3.5mm stereo headset jack for in-game audio, a share Button to capture and share screenshots and clips, volume dials with one-touch mic mute and a detachable 10ft USB cable with hook-and-loop closure. Pick one up today at Amazon

PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox: $44.99 $25.99

Twenty different colors and tons of vivid combinations across three distinct Spectra Zones. There are two LED Modes: Select either “Breathing” or “Solid” modes + 10 Brightness levels for each zone. You will find Advanced Gaming Buttons: Two mappable buttons on the back, 3-Way trigger locks for super-precise throws, Immersive Dual Rumble Motors, New Share Button and Volume Dial with One-Touch Mic Mute, Precision-tuned analog thumb sticks with smooth anti-friction rings, and no batteries are required. Enjoy this deal today at Amazon.