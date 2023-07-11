Hurry! This Diablo 4 + Xbox Series X deal won't last long

Prime Day is here and it's got some of the best deals in the shed, and some of the most lukewarm deals I've seen. If you're trying to get one of the many consoles out there, that will typically land you in the lukewarm section, unless you're a massive Diablo 4 fan and are pining for an Xbox Series X.

You can find Diablo 4 + Xbox Series X for $499 @ Dell.

Save $60 on Diablo 4 and the Xbox Series X with semi-decent console deal. The Xbox Series X is a stellar console for those that want a library of games without paying a fortune. And Diablo 4 is an amazing game for people who love RPGs and class-build systems.

In our Xbox Series X review, we said that the Xbox Series X brings power, innovation and loads of games to the next gen console war.

Bursting with teraflops, a blisteringly fast SSD, ray tracing and a host of cool features, the Xbox Series X is without a doubt the new most powerful console in the land. The load times are faster and the games are gorgeous in 4K, HDR at 120 fps. And with its compact dimensions and understated looks, the Series X blurs the line between consoles and gaming PCs.

In my write-up of Diablo 4, I jokingly complained about it being a monster-infested multiplayer mosh pit, but I love the game. It's one of my favorite multiplayer games of the year, and hopefully for years to come.

Unfortunately, the deal itself isn't too appetizing. But if you're in need of a current-gen console, then this seems like a decent opportunity -- give Diablo 4 a shot.