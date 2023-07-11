Hurry! This Diablo 4 + Xbox Series X deal won't last long

By Rami Tabari
published

Get Diablo 4 for free when you purchase an Xbox Series X

(Image credit: Xbox)

Prime Day is here and it's got some of the best deals in the shed, and some of the most lukewarm deals I've seen. If you're trying to get one of the many consoles out there, that will typically land you in the lukewarm section, unless you're a massive Diablo 4 fan and are pining for an Xbox Series X.

You can find Diablo 4 + Xbox Series X for $499 @ Dell.

Diablo 4 + Xbox Series X: $559

Diablo 4 + Xbox Series X: $559 $499 @ Dell
Save $60 on Diablo 4 and the Xbox Series X with semi-decent console deal. The Xbox Series X is a stellar console for those that want a library of games without paying a fortune. And Diablo 4 is an amazing game for people who love RPGs and class-build systems.

View Deal

In our Xbox Series X review, we said that the Xbox Series X brings power, innovation and loads of games to the next gen console war.

Bursting with teraflops, a blisteringly fast SSD, ray tracing and a host of cool features, the Xbox Series X is without a doubt the new most powerful console in the land. The load times are faster and the games are gorgeous in 4K, HDR at 120 fps. And with its compact dimensions and understated looks, the Series X blurs the line between consoles and gaming PCs. 

In my write-up of Diablo 4, I jokingly complained about it being a monster-infested multiplayer mosh pit, but I love the game. It's one of my favorite multiplayer games of the year, and hopefully for years to come.

Unfortunately, the deal itself isn't too appetizing. But if you're in need of a current-gen console, then this seems like a decent opportunity -- give Diablo 4 a shot. 

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.