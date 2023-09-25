Get Starfield for free when you buy the Xbox Series X
Target Circle Week arrives early with today's Xbox Series X console bundle deals. Right now, you can get a free $70 game when you buy the Microsoft Xbox Series X console at Target.
For example, add Starfield for Xbox Series X (valued at $70) and the Xbox Series X console for $499 to your virtual shopping cart to see your $70 savings. This is a solid gaming deal, since you're getting a free game and basically building your own Xbox Series X Starfield console bundle. Released on Sept. 6, 2023, Starfield is Bethesda’s first self-developed title outside of the Fallout and Elder Scrolls franchises.
Today's best Xbox Series X bundle deal
Microsoft Xbox Series X w/ Free $70 Game: $499 @ Target (in-store only)
Get Starfield for free (valued at $70) or another select game of equal value when you buy the Xbox Series X at Target. The Xbox X Series X features 12 Teraflops of power, 4K gaming at up to 120fps (8K ready future-proof), backward compatibility and a 1TB custom SSD.
Price check: Amazon $559
Not interested in Starfield? Choose from a range of select Xbox Series X games of the same value like EA Sports FC 24, Madden NFL 24, MLB The Show 23, Immortals of Aveum, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Hogwarts Legacy and more.
One the best game consoles to buy, the Xbox X Series X supports 4K gaming at up to 120fps (8K ready future-proof) and features backward compatibility and a 1TB custom SSD. It's a recommended choice if you don't want to wait for Black Friday.
More Xbox Series X deals
Microsoft Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle:
$559 $469 @ eBay
As an alternative, you can get the Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle for $469 ($90 off) from antonline via eBay. If you want Diablo IV, this is $30 less than Target's Xbox Series X with free game offer. Diablo IV is an amazing game for people who love RPGs.
