Amazon Prime Day deal alert! The hottest laptops on sale right now

Amazon Prime Day deals are upon us, folks, and the hottest laptops on sale right now have a lot to offer in terms of style, portability, and raw power. From premium MacBooks to capable gaming rigs and sleek ultraportables, it looks like Amazon has all their laptop bases covered this summer season. While they last, check out the hottest notebooks that have been flying off the (virtual) shelves this year; we've run the numbers and found the best-selling machines around. Some deals are better than others, but there's something for everyone on the list below.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air (2020): was $1,000 now $950 @ Amazon

You're only saving fifty bucks on this deal, but that speaks to the investment of Apple's flagship ultraportable. Available in three stylish colors (Space Gray, Gold, Silver), this 256GB config leverages Apple's eight-core M1 chip to leapfrog past the competition's performance, and 8GB of RAM keeps everything super speedy. View Deal

As usual, Apple is out to impress with its ever-popular MacBook Air. Along with record-setting performance, Apple Silicon adds iOS and iPadOS apps to the Mac App Store. You also get better webcam quality, and macOS Big Sur is a gorgeous redesign of Apple's desktop OS. The new MacBook Air may have a few faults, but it's the closest Apple has ever been to crafting the perfect laptop.

The MacBook Air doesn't just look great, but its design is also practical. For example, the base stays grounded on a flat surface when you open the lid — a magic trick more vendors should learn.

Apple's new M1 chip is a revelation. Delivering unrivaled performance, the M1 transforms the MacBook Air from an underpowered entry-level Mac recommended for running lightweight day-to-day tasks to the fastest ultrathin laptop ever. With the ARM-based chip, the Air is now capable of powering demanding apps needed by professional users. The M1 architecture gives Apple more control over the hardware and software of its laptops, and just as importantly, it makes the company's walled garden more integrated than ever. One immediate benefit is the introduction of iOS and iPadOS apps on Mac.

The MacBook Air with M1 is the best combination of power and endurance — and it achieved this with a fanless design. Add a gorgeous new OS, webcam improvements, and better integration with iPadOS and iOS (including mobile app support) to the mix, and the laptop earns my wholehearted recommendation.

See our full Apple MacBook Air review.

(Image credit: Amazon)

HP 14-fq0020nr deal

HP 14-fq0020nr: $269 @ Amazon

For less than $300, the HP 14-fq002nr is a solid entry-level ultraportable laptop when it comes to basic admin chores, multimedia binging, and the like. The laptop's AMD 3020e CPU, Radeon graphics, and 4GB of RAM are good enough specs for most daily tasks, and the price of entry is tough to beat. View Deal

HP is always in the game with their impressive array of thin-and-light laptops, and the HP 14-fq0020nr isn't here to break the mold. It's a slick 14-inch (1366 x 768) laptop packed with a 2.6-GHz AMD eSeries CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 4GB of RAM, and enough juice to last you a whole workday (ie, 8 hours or so) on just one charge.

The dual stereo speakers are designed to deliver better audio quality than the average ultraportable, and thanks to HP's Fast Charge technology, you can take a dead batter from 0 to 50 percent battery in just 45 minutes.

14 inches really hits the sweet spot for laptops you won't mind lugging around, and the HP 14-fq0020nr might be one of the best HP laptops you can get right now for the money.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Acer Predator Triton 500 (PT515-52-73L3) deal

Acer Predator Triton 500 (PT515-52-73L3): was $1,800 now $1,300 @ Amazon

Got the need for speed? Acer can scratch that itch with the Predator Triton 500 (PT515-52-73L3), a 15.6-inch gaming rig equipped with an Intel Core i7-1075OH CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's a highly capable laptop with a beautiful 1920 x 1080 LED-backlit display, and the keyboard's customizable lighting schemes should turn a few heads. View Deal

If you’ve been searching for the sleekest yet most powerful gaming laptop you can buy, let me introduce you to the Acer Predator Triton 500.

This absolute unit packs a powerful Intel Core i7-10750H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q GPU into a super slim chassis with a lightning-fast SSD, comfortable keyboard and a 15.6-inch, 300Hz display. The Predator Triton 500’s black metal chassis is clean, sleek and discreet, apart from the glowing blue-and-silver Predator logo stamped on the lid. Thanks to its sandblasted metal finish, the Triton 500’s black hood looks more premium than your average gaming laptop.

The laptop comes with the DTS:X Ultra audio app, which lets you optimize the speakers depending on the content type. Presets include Automatic, Music, Voice and Movies. There are also gaming settings, like Strategy, RPG and Shooter. You can also customize the audio, which gives you access to spatial settings as well as the treble, bass, dialog and volume smoothing settings.

With a savings of $240 on this laptop, that'll save you some cash for your next Steam splurges.

See our full Acer Predator Triton (2020) review.

(Image credit: Lenovo )

Lenovo Flex 5 (81X20005US) deal

Lenovo Flex 5 (81X20005US): $650 @ Amazon

Sporting a 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU, integrated AMD graphics, and 256GB internal storage, the Lenovo Flex 5 is an ultra-compact 2-in-1 notebook that'll have you hooked from day one. Switching between "laptop" and "tent" mode is a breeze, and the 1920 x 1080 IPS touchscreen is a pleasure to cruise websites on. View Deal

Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 5 laptop boasts a 360-degree hinge design that lets you easily convert from laptop to tablet to tent mode. The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS touch screen, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated Radeon graphics, and 256GB SSD. Its specs are pretty darn perfect for day-to-day multitasking, streaming content, and even light gaming.

Although we didn't test this exact model, in our Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook review, we liked its flexible 2-in-1 design and touchscreen with pen support. We also raved about its comfortable keyboard. (Design-wise, the IdeaPad Flex 5 in this deal is nearly identical to the ChromeOS model. The main difference is that it's missing the embossed Chromebook logo on the lid.)

At 3.3 pounds and 0.7-inches thin, the Lenovo Flex 5 is on par with its 14-inch competitors. It's just slightly heavier than the HP Spectre x360 14 (3 pounds, 0.7 inches), Lenovo Yoga 9i (3 pounds, 0.6 inches), and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (3 pounds, 0.6-inches). For your connectivity needs, the IdeaPad Flex 5 packs an array of ports. It sports a USB Type-C 3.1 port with power delivery, two USB 3.1 ports, and an HDMI port. There's also a 4-in-1 card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack built-in.

See our full Lenovo Flex 5G and Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook reviews. Heck, check out our whole Lenovo laptop lineup.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59-75QC) deal

Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59-75QC): was $849 now $649 @ Amazon

This epic Prime Day laptop deal takes $180 off the Acer Swift 3. It features a 2.8-GHz Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and a 256GB SSD — all of which keep the 14-inch 1080p display quick and responsive across multitasking and other processor-intensive tasks.View Deal

Acer makes some of the industry's best laptops and the Swift 3 is built for task-handling. The laptop on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 2.8-GHz Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 256GB SSD.

In our most recent Acer Swift 3 review, we praised its portable design and multitasking performance. Our unit had a 10th Gen Intel CPU and 8GB of RAM which juggled 27 Google Chrome tabs (three were playing 1080p YouTube videos) like a champ. As far as connections go, the Swift 3 is outfitted with a USB Type-C port, USB Type-A port, USB 2.0 port, and an HDMI port.

The laptop in this deal boasts the latest 11th Gen Intel chip, which is ample muscle for your day-to-needs. Acer rates this model to deliver over 16 hours of battery life which is pretty impressive.

At $200 off, the Acer Swift 3 is a no-brainer if you're looking for a MacBook-ish laptop for under $700.

See our full Acer Swift 3 review.

(Image credit: Amazon)

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (G532LWS-DS76) deal

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (G532LWS-DS76): was $2,200 now $1,740 @ Amazon

This nifty (but not too thrifty) gaming laptop deal shaves a sizeable $460 off the stylish Asus ROG Strix Scar 15. Expect a wicked fast 240Hz (3ms) 15.6-inch FHD IPS display panel, Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, and per-key RGB keyboard for all the coolest colors. View Deal

Asus' ROG Strix Scar 15 is a great option for aspiring e-sports gamers thanks to its 240Hz display, comfortable keyboard and incredible performance. In fact, it's been specifically designed for e-sports competitors.

Under the hood are a beastly Intel Core i7-10875H CPU and the capable Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU, a combo that will let you play the latest AAA games at high frame rates even at Ultra graphics settings. You'll find it has a gorgeous display with loads of RGB lighting and an excellent keyboard that will give you an edge whether you're in an FPS firefight or drifting corners in a racing game.

At over $450 off, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 makes for a powerful portable gaming laptop, especially with its impressive specs under the hood.

See our full Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 review.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop (A515-46-R14K) deal

Acer Aspire 5 Slim (A515-46-R14K): was $400 now $320 @ Amazon

At $80 off, the slim and lightweight Acer Aspire 5 is at its best price yet. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, AMD Ryzen 3 3350U 4-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Radeon graphics, and 128GB SSD. It's a great value Windows laptop — especially at this price!

View Deal

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, AMD Ryzen 3 3350U 4-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Radeon graphics, and 128GB SSD.

In our Acer Aspire 5 review, we were impressed by its good sound quality and a full selection of ports. Design-wise, the Aspire 5 sports a premium aesthetic, with a silver, aluminum hood.

At 3.8 pounds and 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches, the Aspire 5 is thinner and lighter than the HP 14 Laptop (3.1 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 0.8 inches). In terms of ports, the Aspire 5 packs an RJ45 Ethernet port, an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 ports, a USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C 3.2 port, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

The Acer Aspire 5 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable everyday laptop.

See our full Acer Aspire 5 review.