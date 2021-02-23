Powerful MSI Prestige 14 drops to record low $900

The MSI Prestige 14 is engineered with content creators in mind. And for a limited time, you can save a few hundreds on this powerful machine.

Right now, the MSI Prestige 14 is on sale for $899.99 at Best Buy. That's $300 off its normal price of $1,200. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop and one of the best laptop deals you can get. By comparison, it's $241 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

MSI Prestige 14 Laptop: was $1,199 now $900 @ Best Buy

Now $300 off, the MSI Prestige 14 is one of best laptops for creators. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.0-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. There's a speedy 1TB SSD inside for fast file transfers and storing large files.

MSI is known for manufacturing laptops for the gamer crowd, however, the Prestige 14 is designed for creators.

The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.0-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. There's a speedy 1TB SSD inside for fast file transfers and storing large files.

In our MSI Prestige 14 review, we appreciated its gorgeous, lightweight design, great keyboard, and solid performance. It's battery life was also impressive, it went the distance of 9 hours in our laptop mag battery test. We gave the MSI Prestige an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

The review unit we tested had a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10710U and 16GB of RAM. It juggled 20 open Google Chrome tabs while simultaneously streaming Netflix without slowing down. We expect even better task-handling performance with this laptop's latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB hardware.

Design-wise, the Prestige 14 is an aluminum-crafted laptop with diamond-cut edges. With a weight of 2.8 pounds and 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches in dimensions, the MSI Prestige 14 is super portable. It's lighter than the Asus ZenBook 15 (3.7 pounds, 13.9 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches) and Lenovo Yoga C940 (4.4 pounds, 13.9 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches).

For such a compact laptop, the Prestige 14 has plenty of ports. MSI outfitted this laptop with two USB 3.1 ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack. There's also a microSD card reader on deck just in case you want to add additional storage or transfer files to and from other devices.

At $300 off, this MSI Prestige 14 is an excellent choice for creating, multitasking, light gaming, and everything else.