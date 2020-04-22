MacBook Air 2020 now $100 off in Apple laptop deal

The new MacBook Air 2020 features a Magic Keyboard and more storage. And for a limited time, it's on sale for the best price yet.

Currently, you can get the new 2020 MacBook Air for $899 at B&H Photo Video. Normally priced at $999, that's $100 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this new MacBook.

It's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Apple MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $899 @ B&H

The new 2020 MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a 10th Gen Core i3 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's now $100 off which is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Apple laptop. View Deal

The new 2020 MacBook Air is one of the best laptops you can get.

It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU and Intel Iris Plus graphics.

In our MacBook Air 2020 review, we were impressed by its sleek design, great battery life and comfortable Magic Keyboard. Although we thought the display was muted without TrueTone enabled, we gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

With its anodized aluminum finish and iconic Apple emblem, the MacBook Air is just as sleek and stunning as its predecessor. Apple made the wise decision to ditch those horrid Butterfly keys for the Magic Keyboard found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Weighing in at 2.8 pounds and 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the 2020 MacBook Air is equivalent in weight and size to the MacBook Air (2019). It's also on par with the HP Envy 13 (Wood Edition) (2.8-pound, 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches) and lighter than the Lenovo Yoga C740 (3 pounds, 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches).

In terms of battery life, the new MacBook Air went the distance of 9 hours and 31 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery test. That beats the 8:42 category average and its competitors, the Dell XPS 13 (7:56), Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (7:30), and HP Envy (6:31).

So if fast SSD performance, a comfortable keyboard and long battery life are what you look for in a laptop, the new MacBook Air is a solid choice.