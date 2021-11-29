M1 iPad Pro Cyber Monday deal takes $100 off Apple's powerful tablet

M1 iPad Pro Cyber Monday deals offer significant discounts on Apple's most powerful iPad. It's a great time to pick up our favorite tablet for yourself or someone on your holiday gift list for less.

Amazon currently offers the Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) for $999 during Cyber Monday. Usually, it retails for $1,099, so this deal puts $100 back into your pocket. This is the iPad Pro's lowest price ever and one of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals you can get today.

M1 iPad Pro Cyber Monday deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (128GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (128GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing $100 off the 128GB model 12.9-inch iPad Pro for Cyber Monday. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. Walmart has it for the same price.

Apple iPad Pro 11" (2TB): was $1,899 now $1,799 @ Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11" (2TB): was $1,899 now $1,799 @ Amazon

If you have room in your budget, save $100 on the 2TB model 11-inch Pad Pro. This deal is so popular that quantities are running low, so don't hesitate too long.

Apple's 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro It has everything you could ever want in a tablet. You get portability, speed, an immersive display and up to 10 hours of battery life.

In our iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) review, we loved its bright and vivid XDR display and slim, durable chassis. We were also floored by its ridiculously fast M1 processor. We gave the iPad Pro 12.9-inch a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

The iPad in this deal packs a 12.9-inch Retina XDR Display, Apple M1 8-core CPU and 512GB of storage. And with Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard support, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can function as a canvas or laptop.