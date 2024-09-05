The M2 Apple iPad Pro with 2TB storage is $800 off in short-term Best Buy sale
Apple's iPad Pro with 12.9-inch screen and 2TB of storage gets an $800 discount
The Apple iPad Pro lineup traditionally caters to power users. However, its higher price sometimes means you have to skimp on storage. This amazing flash sale at Best Buy drops the 2022 iPad Pro with M2 chip price to $1,399, down from $2,199.
This massive $800 cut is an unusually deep discount for an Apple product, making getting the max storage tier more viable than ever.
Granted, this model is two generations behind current iPad Pros, which now come with an M4 chip. But the newer 13-inch iPad Pro sells for $2,099 with 2TB of storage, $700 more than this 6th-generation iPad Pro with an M2 chip.
Don't let the fact that this isn't the latest model deter you from jumping on this deal now. The M2 chip is plenty powerful for creative tasks like photo and video editing, and with 2TB inside, you have ample space to store your files. Plus, this model is ready for the forthcoming Apple Intelligence, so you're ready for the wave of Apple's AI services.
In our review of the 6th Generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, we called it one of the best tablets of the time and loved its brilliant display, impressive cameras, and strong performance. We gave it 4.5 stars, noting its high price made it less accessible, particularly when you get the decked-out version like we'd reviewed. This sale makes a big dent in our price concerns.
If you don't need 2TB, all storage iterations of this model are on sale right now, and the 2TB has the deepest discount. Also on sale is the wifi + cellular version for $100 to $200 more than the wifi only version we highlight here.
Grab this deal before it disappears. This limited-time flash sale at Best Buy runs through Friday (12:59 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, to be precise). It's part of a larger Best Buy 48-hour flash sale that ends on September 7.
12.9" Apple iPad Pro with M2 (6th Generation)
Was: $2,199
Now: $1,399 @ Best Buy Plus trade-in option
Lowest price! This 36% discount brings this Apple iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch screen and Apple M2 chip down by $800.
Launch date: October 2022
Price history: This marks a new all-time low price for the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro with M2 (6th Generation).
Features: Display: 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. CPU: Apple M2 chip with 8-core CPU, GPU: 10-core, Memory: 16GB, Storage: 2TB, Cameras: 12MP wide camera, 10MP ultrawide rear camera, LiDAR scanner, 12MP ultrawide front camera, Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 6E.
Price check: B&H Photo $2,348
Reviews: When we reviewed this model, we considered it one of the best tablets of its time. We loved its brilliant display, performance, and cameras. And you can never go wrong with plentiful storage.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (M2)
Buy it if: You want an iPad Pro that works with Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) and Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. You need an iPad capable of handling processor-intensive tasks like intense productivity demands, photo and video editing, and gaming, all while delivering long-lasting battery life. You always run out of space on your tablet and are tired of shifting and deleting files to free up space.
Don't buy it if: You want a basic Apple iPad and don't need the extra horsepower and functionality an iPad Pro of any generation can deliver.
