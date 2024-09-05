The M2 Apple iPad Pro with 2TB storage is $800 off in short-term Best Buy sale

The Apple iPad Pro lineup traditionally caters to power users. However, its higher price sometimes means you have to skimp on storage. This amazing flash sale at Best Buy drops the 2022 iPad Pro with M2 chip price to $1,399, down from $2,199.

This massive $800 cut is an unusually deep discount for an Apple product, making getting the max storage tier more viable than ever.

Granted, this model is two generations behind current iPad Pros, which now come with an M4 chip. But the newer 13-inch iPad Pro sells for $2,099 with 2TB of storage, $700 more than this 6th-generation iPad Pro with an M2 chip.

The M2 chip is plenty powerful for creative tasks like photo and video editing, and 2TB inside, you have ample space to store your files.

Don't let the fact that this isn't the latest model deter you from jumping on this deal now. The M2 chip is plenty powerful for creative tasks like photo and video editing, and with 2TB inside, you have ample space to store your files. Plus, this model is ready for the forthcoming Apple Intelligence, so you're ready for the wave of Apple's AI services.

In our review of the 6th Generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, we called it one of the best tablets of the time and loved its brilliant display, impressive cameras, and strong performance. We gave it 4.5 stars, noting its high price made it less accessible, particularly when you get the decked-out version like we'd reviewed. This sale makes a big dent in our price concerns.

If you don't need 2TB, all storage iterations of this model are on sale right now, and the 2TB has the deepest discount. Also on sale is the wifi + cellular version for $100 to $200 more than the wifi only version we highlight here.

Grab this deal before it disappears. This limited-time flash sale at Best Buy runs through Friday (12:59 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, to be precise). It's part of a larger Best Buy 48-hour flash sale that ends on September 7.

