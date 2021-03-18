Get £90 off the 11-inch iPad Pro — now at the lowest ever price

New iPad Pro 11-inch is now at its lowest price ever with £90 off

When it comes to the best tablets worth your hard-earned money, you can’t go wrong with picking up an iPad Pro. Not only is it a great content consumption device, but you can also get some serious work done thanks to the pure power under the hood.

And now, with £90 off the list price, the iPad Pro is even better. You can snag one at Currys PC World for just £779 .

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro: was £869 now £779 @ Currys PC World

With a gorgeous 11-inch Liquid Retina display kept fluid by the powerful A12Z Bionic octa-core processor, and compatibility with all the accessories to make this a true workhorse, the iPad Pro manages to bridge the gap between laptop and tablet in a way only Apple could do with seamless hardware and software.View Deal

While we haven’t reviewed the 11-inch model, we’re confident in recommending this based on our 12.9-inch iPad Pro review — we gave that version our highly coveted Editor’s Choice award.

The A12Z Bionic processor is blazing fast, the Liquid Retina display is super bright, sharp and beautifully vivid, the cameras on the front and rear are awesome, and it runs all day long thanks to the 10-hour battery life.

Plus, it comes in a sleek chassis under 500g and compatibility with the best pro accessories that transform this tablet into a real productivity powerhouse. At this price, it’s an absolute steal!