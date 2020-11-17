Hurry! Samsung Galaxy Tab hits $149 record low price in early Black Friday deal

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a simplified version of the Galaxy Tab S6. Right now, this cheaper iPad alternative is on sale for a discounted price.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $279 at Amazon. This tablet usually retails for $349.99, so that's $71 in savings. As an alternative, you can get the Galaxy Tab A7 for just $149 ($80 off). It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet and an excellent value for the price. These are among the best Black Friday tablet deals we've seen so far.

Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4: was $229 now $149 @ Amazon

This Black Friday tablet deal takes $80 off the Galaxy Tab A7. The slim and lightweight Android Q-powered tablet delivers the entertainment experience you crave. Its 10.4-inch, ultra-widescreen display and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers make movies and shows come to life. Own it now for its lowest price yet! If you need more space, the 64GB model Galaxy Tab A7 is on sale for $199.View Deal

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet is the cheaper sibling of the Tab S6.

The Tab S6 Lite in this deal features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Although it ships with the S Pen, unlike its pricier sibling, it has no Dex mode desktop interface on board.

As we note in our Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, we liked this tablet's premium design and bright, slim bezel 10.1-inch display. We also found its battery life incredible —lasting 12 hours and 40 minutes in our LaptopMag battery test. We gave the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

During real-world performance tests, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite juggled a dozen Google Chrome tabs, two of which played a 1080p video. The tablet's dual speakers were surprisingly impressive, delivering a balanced, crisp, distortion-free sound that filled a large room.

At 9.6 x 6.3 x 0.3 inches, the 1-pound Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is similar in size but lighter than the Surface Go 2 (0.3 inches, 1.2 pounds) and the Apple iPad (0.3 inches, 1.1 pounds). Port-wise, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is equipped with a USB-C charging port and a headphone/mic jack on top.

If you're looking for an affordable Wi-Fi tablet for creativity, productivity and entertainment, the Galaxy Tab S6 is a great value.